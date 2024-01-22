Sarah Ferguson Details “Shock” of Skin Cancer Diagnosis After Breast Cancer Treatment

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson provided an update to social media on Jan. 22 regarding how she’s feeling after receiving a skin cancer diagnosis—just six months after her breast cancer treatment.

Watch: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

Sarah Ferguson is maintaining optimism amid a new health challenge. 

The Duchess of York recently shared insight into her journey after receiving her skin cancer diagnosis—just six months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer. 

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," the 64-year-old wrote in a Jan. 22 Instagram post. "Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

And the royal—who is the ex-wife to Prince Andrew, Duke of York—also included a word of advice for her followers, adding: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

Sarah concluded with a word to her medical team—who were able to catch the illness early—according to a statement obtained by E! News

"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation," she added. "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

The news of the author's skin cancer comes during a challenging time for the royal family. Just last week, a statement from Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton will be hospitalized for the remainder of January after a planned abdominal procedure. The Princess of Wales will also take the next few months to recover before resuming her usual duties after Easter on March 31. 

The Palace also recently confirmed that King Charles III will undergo treatment this week for an enlarged prostate, a benign condition. 

Read on for more information regarding the recent royal news

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

