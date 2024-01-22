Sarah Ferguson Details “Shock” of Skin Cancer Diagnosis After Breast Cancer Treatment

Watch : Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

Sarah Ferguson is maintaining optimism amid a new health challenge.

The Duchess of York recently shared insight into her journey after receiving her skin cancer diagnosis—just six months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," the 64-year-old wrote in a Jan. 22 Instagram post. "Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

And the royal—who is the ex-wife to Prince Andrew, Duke of York—also included a word of advice for her followers, adding: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."