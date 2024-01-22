Grand Ole Opry Responds to Backlash Over Elle King's Dolly Parton Tribute Performance

Watch : Elle King Gushes Over Her "Cute" Baby Boy at 2022 CMA Awards

Elle King's tribute to Dolly Parton didn't hit the right note with fans.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer received criticism following her Jan. 19 performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, where she was part of a concert held in honor of the country music star's 78th birthday.

After the show, the venue issued an apology to fans—noting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jan. 20 that "we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."

During the event, Elle sang a rendition of Dolly's 2001 hit "Marry Me." But as seen in a video on TikTok, the 34-year-old appeared to forget the words and started swearing on stage.

"Don't tell Dolly," she told the crowd in the clip. "Holy s--t. I swear if any of you guys tell Dolly."

And the profanities didn't stop once Elle finished the song by Dolly, who was not in attendance.

"I'm not even gonna f--king lie. Y'all bought tickets for this s--t?" she asked the audience. "You ain't getting your money back."

Elle then added, "I'll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f--king hammered."