Travis Kelce Proves He's the King of Taylor Swift's Heart During Chiefs Playoffs Game

It turns out her heart really does fit right in the palm of his hand.
Taylor Swift attended her 11th Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 21 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team faced off against the Buffalo Bills in a playoff game, and he was sure to show her how much her support meant.
When Travis scored a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the game, the camera showed the tight end blowing a kiss and holding up a hand heart towards where the Grammy winner watched the game from a suite. The 34-year-old would go on to score a second touchdown, with the Chiefs ultimately winning over the Bills in a 27-24 game.
And Travis had extra reason to show that corner of the stadium some extra love: Taylor was joined in the luxury suite by Travis' brother Jason Kelce, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, as well as his parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.
And when Travis did send his box of loved ones the hand heart, Jason was sure to show exactly what it means to come from the City of Brotherly Love. After Travis' first touchdown, the Philadelphia Eagles player took off his shirt in an epic celebration—a red shirt that bore Travis' nickname "Big Yeti."
Jason's attendance comes six days after the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay buccaneers, losing their shot at this year's Super Bowl. But despite speculation that Jason was going to use the moment to publicly announce his retirement, he has not shared any such information at this time.
In fact, on the Jan. 17 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast, the 36-year-old said of possible retirement plans, "When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."
For his part, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs must next defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28, ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. In the meantime, keep reading for more photos from Taylor's most recent NFL game day attendance.