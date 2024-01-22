Travis Kelce Proves He's the King of Taylor Swift's Heart During Chiefs Playoffs Game

Watch : Kansas City Chiefs Owner Addresses Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance “Stunt”

It turns out her heart really does fit right in the palm of his hand.

Taylor Swift attended her 11th Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 21 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team faced off against the Buffalo Bills in a playoff game, and he was sure to show her how much her support meant.

When Travis scored a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the game, the camera showed the tight end blowing a kiss and holding up a hand heart towards where the Grammy winner watched the game from a suite. The 34-year-old would go on to score a second touchdown, with the Chiefs ultimately winning over the Bills in a 27-24 game.

And Travis had extra reason to show that corner of the stadium some extra love: Taylor was joined in the luxury suite by Travis' brother Jason Kelce, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, as well as his parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.