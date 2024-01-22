Michelle Trachtenberg Responds to Fans' Concerns Over Her Appearance

Watch : Michelle Trachtenberg Talks "Killing Kennedy"

XOXO, Michelle Trachtenberg wants you to know she's just fine.

The Gossip Girl star is firing back at fans who expressed criticism and concern over her physical appearance, as well as speculation about her health on Instagram.

On Jan. 17, she shared a selfie with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, writing, "These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa." One user commented, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?"

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum responded, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

The user then replied, "No disrespect my comment was really not to hurt u. I look up to u. It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if i offended u it was not my attention."