Michelle Trachtenberg Responds to Fans' Concerns Over Her Appearance

Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenberg is speaking out after sparking concern over her looks and speculation about her health.

XOXO, Michelle Trachtenberg wants you to know she's just fine.

The Gossip Girl star is firing back at fans who expressed criticism and concern over her physical appearance, as well as speculation about her health on Instagram.

On Jan. 17, she shared a selfie with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, writing, "These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa." One user commented, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?"

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum responded, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

The user then replied, "No disrespect my comment was really not to hurt u. I look up to u. It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if i offended u it was not my attention."

The person was not the only one to express concern over Michelle's appearance. A day later, after she posted a new selfie showing herself sporting a new ombré hairstyle, a few more users shared similar thoughts.

After posting another pic later that day, Michelle wrote, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Many fans continued to urge the EuroTrip star to get herself checked out, while others defended the actress.

"Guys for real. Bluntly asking things like 'what's wrong with you?' Or making on the spot diagnoses or conclusions," one user commented on an additional selfie, which Michelle shared Jan. 19. "If she's dealing with something, she's dealing. We're not family or friends. We're fans. Calm down. Don't be rude."

Michelle meanwhile shared a another selfie.

"Fun fact. This is my face," she captioned the post. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."

