Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail Dead at 58

The daytime and primetime soap worlds are mourning one of their own.

David Gail, who played Stuart Carson on Beverly Hills, 90210 and also appeared on other '90s shows such as the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has died, according to multiple outlets. He was 58.

The actor's death was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," she wrote in a Jan. 20 Instagram post, alongside a photo of the two hugging. "Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me."

She continued, "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever." She added, "There will never be another."

