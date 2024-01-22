We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just because you're not in a relationship doesn't mean that you can't celebrate Valentine's Day. On the contrary, this lovey dovey holiday is now a time where we get to celebrate all kinds of love, including the love between you and your closest friends. That's why Galentine's Day has become so popular. From Sex and the City to Golden Girls, it's proven that having a good group of girlfriends makes your life exponentially better. They're who you go to for relationship advice, a shoulder to cry on, or a round of Cosmos on a Friday night. Since they hold such an important place in our hearts, it's only fair that we show our best friends just how much we love them this Valentine's Day, and to help you do so, we've put together a list of the cutest, most thoughtful Galentine's Day gifts for your BFFs.
There's something for everyone on this list, too. For example, your astrology-obsessed bestie will love this journal, which has a beautifully designed cover featuring her zodiac sign. Perfume lovers will fall head over heels for these gourmand fragrances, which come in so many delicious scents. Or maybe your friend has a sweet tooth, which will be satisfied by these adorable heart-shaped candies from Sugarfina. Whatever your girlfriends are into, you're sure to find something on this list that they'll love. Read on for the best Galentine's Day gifts to show your bestie some love.
Love Headphones Heart-Shaped Bluetooth Headset
These wireless headphones with heart-shaped earbuds prove that music is the way to someone's heart. They come in four colors, including red, lilac, pink, and mint green.
LANEIGE Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set
Gift your bestie this Laneige duo, which includes a full-sized berry-flavored lip balm and a limited edition version of the fan-favorite lip sleeping mask in a scrumptious chocolate scent.
Zodiac Journal
For zodiac-obsessed friends, give them this lined journal which boasts a beautifully designed hardcover with their astrology sign.
Gourmand Eau De Parfum Fragrance
These gourmand fragrances come in in 12 delicious scents, like chai spice, pistachio brûlée, or chocolate rose, so you can pick the one that best represents your friend.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle
These candles boast distinct scents based on each of the 50 states and is a great way to give your friend a little taste of home.
Cute Valentine's Day Card
A cute card is a simple way to show your friend just how much you love them. Plus, there's nothing better than receiving an unexpected card in the mail.
MJartoria Best Friend Necklaces
Embrace your inner child by getting matching heart necklaces for you and your "partner in crime." Keep half for yourself and give the other to your bestie.
Hot Mess Ice Roller
Your friend will love using this ice roller to depuff and soothe skin (especially after wine night). The best part? It's pink!
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set
Give your bestie the gift of sweet slumbers and soft hair, with this satin sleep set. It includes a pillow case, eye mask, and scrunchie, all of which promote a good night's sleep and prevent hair breakage.
LEGO Heart Ornament
Not only is this LEGO set fun to assemble, but the heart-shaped wreath with floral details will look so pretty on display. This is perfect for your trinket-loving friends.
Holiday Pillow Talk Original Matte Revolution Lip Bauble
Your beauty-obsessed bestie will love this mini lipstick in Charlotte Tilbury's iconic shade – Pillowtalk. It looks good on so many different skin tones and comes in a cute little package.
LOVE YOU - 3 PIECE CANDY BENTO BOX
Candy is a quintessential Valentine's Day gift, and this trio of sweet goodies from Sugarfina is just too adorable. It includes gummy strawberry hearts, strawberry shortbread cookies, and sour sugar lips.
WDIRARA Women's Satin Sleepwear
This satin pajama set makes getting ready for bed way more chic. The set includes a pair of shorts and a short-sleeve button down top. It's available in a whopping 91 colors and prints as well as extended sizes.
Raquel Velvet Heart Frame
Pop a pic of you and your BFF in this velvet heart-shaped picture frame.
Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set
These calming shower steamers instantly upgrade any shower by delivering a spa-like ambience. Infused with essential oils, the set includes scents like lavender and eucalyptus.
Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches
You don't need to be a Bravo-holic to enjoy Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Maddix's latest cocktail book. It's full of delicious recipes that celebrate being ‘Single AF.'
Effortless Glamour Crease-Free Hair Clips, Set of 2
Not only are these crease-free clips perfect for holding back hair while doing makeup or skincare, they also happen to be heart-shaped and so darn cute.
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor™ Jet Set
This travel set of Sol de Janeiro's best-selling products includes their body wash, body cream, and perfume mist. This set has a fruity and floral fragrance of Brazilian jasmine and pink dragon fruit.
Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
This 19-piece box of chocolates from Godiva is a classic gift that always delivers.
Corlap Crew Socks
Whoever said socks were not a good gift never received some as cute as these. Available in a pack of five, these crew socks come in a bunch of colors and have an adorable heart detail.