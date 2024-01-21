Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer After Breast Cancer Battle

Watch : Sarah Ferguson Gives Update on Breast Cancer Battle

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer, months after she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

The Duchess of York's rep issued a statement about her latest ailment Jan. 21.

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," the spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous."

According to The Telegraph and other outlets, Sarah was diagnosed with skin cancer days after Christmas—and after she made a surprise appearance with Andrew and the rest of the royal family at a Christmas Day service in Sandringham, Norfolk. The duchess is being treated by an oncologist and dermatologist from London hospitals and has been has been recuperating at a medical spa in Austria, E! News has learned.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages," the author's rep said. "Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits."

The statement added that "the Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."