Rachel McAdams Supports Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp on SNL With Surprise Appearance

Watch : 'Mean Girls' Star Reneé Rapp Gushes Over Rachel McAdams

How fetch is this passing of the torch on Saturday Night Light? The limit does not exist.

Mean Girls worlds collided on NBC's SNL Jan. 20 when Rachel McAdams, who originated the role of Regina George in the 2004 movie, made a surprise appearance to support musical guest Reneé Rapp, who plays the queen bee character in the new musical film.

Rachel, 45, began by introducing the 24-year-old's second and final song of the night, "Not My Fault" with Megan Thee Stallion, from the Mean Girls soundtrack.

The rapper later shared a photo of herself and the two actresses re-creating the triple Spider-Man meme, marking the first photo of Rachel and Reneé together. "Cause huhhh," Megan captioned the Instagram post, "all the Reginas in one room #snl."

Reneé had told E! News earlier this month that she wanted "so bad" to meet and hang out with Rachel, adding, "I'm so obsessed with her. She's like, one of my favorite actors, ever. She's actually so talented, it's insane."