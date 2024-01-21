Rachel McAdams Supports Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp on SNL With Surprise Appearance

When Regina George met Regina George... Rachel McAdams made a totally grool surprise appearance on SNL to support Reneé Rapp, who plays her Mean Girls character in the new film.

How fetch is this passing of the torch on Saturday Night Light? The limit does not exist.

Mean Girls worlds collided on NBC's SNL Jan. 20 when Rachel McAdams, who originated the role of Regina George in the 2004 movie, made a surprise appearance to support musical guest Reneé Rapp, who plays the queen bee character in the new musical film.

Rachel, 45, began by introducing the 24-year-old's second and final song of the night, "Not My Fault" with Megan Thee Stallion, from the Mean Girls soundtrack.

The rapper later shared a photo of herself and the two actresses re-creating the triple Spider-Man meme, marking the first photo of Rachel and Reneé together. "Cause huhhh," Megan captioned the Instagram post, "all the Reginas in one room #snl."

Reneé had told E! News earlier this month that she wanted "so bad" to meet and hang out with Rachel, adding, "I'm so obsessed with her. She's like, one of my favorite actors, ever. She's actually so talented, it's insane."

The Notebook star showcased her acting talent later on SNL, appearing in a sketch as a woman named Natalie who takes in an acting class and is told she faces challenges to advance in her career because she "looks strikingly like Rachel McAdams."

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

"I keep hearing that, which is kind of annoying because I'm just not really a fan," she says in the skit. "I think there's room in Hollywood for Rachel McAdams and Natalie Partman."

Then, playing a satirical version of himself, episode host Jacob Elordi arrives to give the class acting career advice and gets star-struck by Rachel's character, who he mistakes for the actress.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Mean Girls the musical film was released Jan. 12. Find out more info about the movie below:

Janette Pellegrini/WireImage
Reneé Rapp Will Play Regina George for a 2nd Time

So you agree? You think Reneé Rapp will be a great Regina George. Well, the actress does have the experience as she played the head of The Plastics in the Broadway production of Mean Girls. You may have also seen her as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock
And Angourie Rice Is Starring as Cady Heron

While Cady Heron joined North Shore High School, Mare of Easttown alum Angourie Rice is joining the Mean Girls movie musical cast as the character first made famous by Lindsay Lohan.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Bebe Wood Is Taking on the Role of Gretchen Wieners

No need to flip through the Burn Book to uncover this secret: Bebe Wood is playing fellow Plastics member Gretchen Wieners. And as the actress—who's appeared in shows like Love, Victor and The New Normal—noted on Instagram, "I WILL be making fetch happen."

 
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Avantika Is Portraying Karen Smith

Avantika is a star, duh! And now, the Senior Year alum will be playing clique member Karen Smith. And she hopes to make Amanda Seyfried, who first played the character in Mean Girls, proud.

"'I can't go out tonight. *fake coughs* i'm sick.' @meangirls," Avantika wrote on Instagram Feb. 8. "to play KAREN IN MEAN GIRLS?!! what?!! INSANITY! off to a new journey alongside @broadwaybebe @auliicravalho @angourierice @reneerapp @jaquelspivey & @chrisbriney_the biggest thank you to @paramountpics @artperezjr @samanthajayne and tina fey - for trusting me with the coolest opportunity!! (hope i make you proud @mingey)."

Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock
Ashley Park Will Make a Cameo

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who earned a 2018 Tony nomination for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Mean Girls Broadway musical, will be making a cameo in the upcoming movie musical. 

Broadway World/Shutterstock
Jaquel Spivey Is Playing Damian

You go, Glen Coco, er, Jaquel Spivey! The actor, who stars in the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, is playing Damian, who was portrayed by Daniel Franzese in the original movie.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Auli’i Cravalho Is Playing Janis Ian

And where would Damian be without his BFF? Auli'i Cravalho, who played the title character in Moana, is taking on the role of Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan in the O.G. film) for the Mean Girls movie musical. 

PICJER/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Christopher Briney Is Playing Aaron Samuels

On October 3rd, Aaron Samuels (first played by Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron what day it was. And if you were going to ask who's playing Aaron this time around, Deadline reports Christopher Briney, who stars as Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty, is taking on the role.

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Busy Philipps Is Playing Regina George's Mom

Busy Philipps is not like a regular mom. She's a cool mom who will be playing Regina George's mother (first portrayed by Amy Poehler in the original Mean Girls movie).

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jenna Fischer Is Portraying Cady Heron's Mother

Somebody call Pam Beesly because Jenna Fischer is appearing in the Mean Girls movie musical. According to Deadline, The Office alum is portraying Ms. Heron, a.k.a. Cady Heron's mom.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Tina Fey Is Returning for the Movie Musical

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George wanted to see Tina Fey write another Mean Girls movie. Well, you're in luck. After penning the 2004 film and the Broadway show, which were inspired by Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes, the Saturday Night Live alum, who also played Ms. Norbury in the flick, is both writing this latest adaptation and returning to the cast. (Fey is also producing again along with Lorne Michaels, who executive produced both previous iterations).

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tim Meadows Is Coming Back Too

And she's not the only one making a return. Fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows, who played Mr. Duvall in the first film, is also coming back.

"Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," Fey said on the Feb. 16 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, later adding, "We couldn't age out. Teachers work forever."

