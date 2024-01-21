Purrfect Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Pets To Show How Much You Woof Them

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It feels like we just counted down the seconds to ring in 2024, scrambling to get started on our New Year's resolutions (fitness, skincare, cleaning, organizing— the list goes on & on). As hard as it is to believe, we're already starting to wrap up January, which means February is right on our tails. And, of course, that includes Valentine's Day, a.k.a. the day dedicated to our loved ones, including our precious fur babies.

From undying devotion and sloppy kisses every time you come home, to endless cuddles that can melt away all troubles and worries from a ruff day, what more could you ask for? Our pets deserve the world and so much more for all they do for us, and this Valentine's Day is the perfect time to shower them with an extra dose of kisses, cuddles, and presents. In that spirit, we rounded up the best V-Day gifts for your pet, from personalized sweaters & cozy blankets to heart-shaped chew toys, scratchers & more.

Show your pet how much you woof them with these paws-itively purrfect picks!