Purrfect Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Pets To Show How Much You Woof Them

It feels like we just counted down the seconds to ring in 2024, scrambling to get started on our New Year's resolutions (fitness, skincare, cleaning, organizing— the list goes on & on). As hard as it is to believe, we're already starting to wrap up January, which means February is right on our tails. And, of course, that includes Valentine's Day, a.k.a. the day dedicated to our loved ones, including our precious fur babies.
From undying devotion and sloppy kisses every time you come home, to endless cuddles that can melt away all troubles and worries from a ruff day, what more could you ask for? Our pets deserve the world and so much more for all they do for us, and this Valentine's Day is the perfect time to shower them with an extra dose of kisses, cuddles, and presents. In that spirit, we rounded up the best V-Day gifts for your pet, from personalized sweaters & cozy blankets to heart-shaped chew toys, scratchers & more.
Show your pet how much you woof them with these paws-itively purrfect picks!
Goody Box Valentine's Day Dog Toys & Treats
Give your pupper the ultimate Valentine's Day present with this toys and treats Goody Box. This care package includes everything from yummy treats to adorable V-Day themed toys— in other words, your fur baby is sure to feel all the love this Valentine's Day.
Goody Box Valentine's Cat Toys & Treats
Cats love goody boxes, too (we're pretty sure). This limited-edition, V-Day themed Goody Box comes with seven items, from fun toys to tasty treats, that will give your cat plenty of ways to enjoy the love from everyone.
Blueberry Pet for Love of Pets Heart Designer Personalized Dog Sweater
Your canine will be the spiffiest pet on the block in this personalized sweater. Available in five sizes, the embroidered sweater is made with easy-care, durable fabric and styled in a classic crewneck that features a leash/harness hole.
Frisco Valentine Heart Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip
Scratches made with love: This lightweight, heart-shaped scratcher is the purrfect V-Day gift for your feline friend. It comes with a packet of catnip that you can sprinkle on for added excitement, and it's made to shred easily without catching on your kitty's claws.
Frisco Valentine Candy Hearts Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy
This Valentine's Day-themed candy hearts toy is designed with three plush hearts for exciting solor play, chasing, fetching, or even naptime snuggles. Each candy heart includes a squeaker for all the noisy (but not too noisy) fun your pup will love, making it the perfect way to encourage your pup to get active.
Vital Essentials Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food
Elevate your dog's mealtimes with Vital Essentials raw dog food, featuring whole-animal, butcher-cut protein that's of the highest quality. Swap over-processed foods with nutrient-packed raw protein that's good for your pup, because your fur baby deserves absolutely nothing but the best.
Allisandro Luxurious Dog Blanket
Bring on the snuggles with this plush dog blanket, which comes in six different colors and four varying sizes. Featuring delicate sewing and high-quality materials, this fleece blanket will ensure your pet has the softest, coziest blanket hugs every day.
Whisker City® Valentine's Day Lollipop Kitten Harness and Leash Combo Set
Take your kitty on a fun outdoor excursion this Valentine's Day and beyond with this harness & leash combo set. The harness is designed to be fully adjustable for a comfortable, secure fit, while the leash easily attaches to the harness for fun and relaxed walks full of quality time with you and your kitten.
Ticketybootique Valentine Pet Costume
With this heart-shaped costume, your fur baby will be the new mascot of Valentine's Day. The hat is made with extra lightweight felt for a quick photoshoot, and it's super easy to put on and take off so your pet stays comfortable all through the day.
