18 Finds That Are Aesthetic, Practical & Will Bring You Joy Every Day Of The Year

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links.
Here at E! Insider, we think every day should be "Treat Yo'Self" Day. From scoring swoon-worthy deals to tackling daily problems with shopper-loved picks, we fully believe in the power of retail therapy. Of course, with Valentine's Day coming up just around the corner, this is the perfect excuse — ahem, opportunity — to indulge in a little shopping spree, especially if said spree will bring you joy each and every day of the year.
From avocado hand warmers that will keep you toasty through the rest of winter to an adorable octopus-shaped blackhead scrub stick, internet-viral hand sanitizers, trendy bath mats & so much more, we've rounded up the best items on the internet that are equally practical & aesthetic. No matter what 2024 has in store for you, you'll be ready to carpe diem and live every day with joy (and style).
Gaiatop Hand Warmers Rechargeable - Pack of 2
Holy guacamole! These avocado hand warmers are the most adorable ones we've ever seen, and they'll be sure to keep you warm & toasty through the rest of winter.
One Fire Bunny Cute Lamp
I bought this bunny night light on a whim last year, and it's had a permanent spot by my bed ever since. It brings me so much happiness as I wake up or go to bed, and it works wonderfully as an aesthetic night lamp that's equipped with 16 different colors.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
A flower bouquet that you can DIY & keep forever? LEGO has you covered. The set, which has 17,600+ five-star review on Amazon, features 15 stems with flower & leaf varieties. The realistic petal shapes and colors are paired with adjustable stem lengths, so you can create unique, aesthetic arrangements for your home.
Unibath You Look Good Bath Mat
Keep the compliments every day with this adorably cheeky bath mat that's also available in three other colors. The rug's plush construction quickly absorbs water, keeping your feet and bathroom floor dry.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
This chic mini fridge will have you slivin' your best spa life from the comfort of your home. From mini wine bottle to face masks, creams, serumes & more, this appliance will keep your essentals at optimal temperature until you're ready to use them. Did we mention that the door doubles as a makeup mirror with a dimmable LED light? That's hot.
Susulu Hair Bows - Pack of 2
Bows are so in right now, and these satin bow clips are the perfect way to embrace the fashion trend. From coquette & cottagecore fashion to balletcore, these hair bows will be just the cherry on top you need to complete your Pinterest board-worthy OOTD.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses - Set of 2
Elevate your daily coffee routine with these trendy glass mugs. The double-wall coffee glass insulation lets you cup hot beverages in your hand without burning, and they're safe for the fridge, freezer, dishawsher, microwave & oven, according to the brand.
Mdfaye Jewelry Dish Trinket Tray
Your jewelry will look oh-so-cute nestled on this ceramic trinket tray, which is also available in seven other gorgeous colors. It's also perfect for holding small items in your home like keys, loose change, office supplies, makeup, and more.
SoulKu Soul Shine Handmade Necklace
A chic piece of jewelry and powerful affirmation in one, this handmade crystal necklace is meant to instill peace, calm, and tranquility in you. The necklace is dainty yet durable, as it's hand strung on a special nylon cord that can hold up to nine pounds, won't break down over time, and safe on sensitive on skin, according to the brand.
GUND Sanrio Gudetama The Lazy Egg Stuffed Animal - Spicy Gudetama
When life gets too spicy, this adorable Gudetama plush will be there to help you cool down (or, at least, bear through the heat with you). Keep this little buddy in your home or gift it to a loved one (just in time for Valentine's Day)!
According to one Amazon shopper, "This little peppery egg dude has taken a place of pride on my computer. He makes a good companion for tough work days. The plush is very well made, looks great, and is nice and soft. The details on the face are nicely stitched in, not dyed or stamped. All of the stiches are clean and solid."
TonyMoly Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick
This blackhead scrub stick has 6,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's as cute as it is functional. Apply it over your skin to remove excess sebum and gently exfoliate your pores to pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities.
Lfbtln Crocheted Cute Swing Duck Car Rearview Mirorr Hanging Ornament
Add some joy to your daily commute or any other drive you embark on with this adorable crocheted sunflower duck. Hang it over your rearview mirror and watch it swing back & forth on its little flower stem seat!
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Everyone notices this little guy as soon as they get into the car. He is extremely popular. Very well made and soft. I only worry about the sun bleaching the colors, but that's a risk with anything left in a window for a while."
Stoney Clover Lane Clear Front Heart Pouch
We've got nothing but heart eyes for this chic heart pouch. Featuring a clear front & available in a wide range of colors, this pouch is perfect for storing all of your daily essentials, from makeup & earphones to hair accessories, snacks & more.
Yoobao Portable Charger 10000mAh
Stay charged on the go with this cute portable charger that is compact enough to easily slip into your bag, purse, or pocket. The charger is equipped with twin USB ports that allow you to power up two devices at once with a total current output of 2.1A.
Awe Inspired Pearl Ring
Take your everyday OOTD to the next level with this pearl ring that embodies understated elegance. Timelessly chic, this pearl ring is the perfect statement piece that will instantly elevate your 'fit without distracting from it.
Gainwell Heart Shape Compressed Facial Sponges - Pack of 50
Gently cleanse & exfoliate with these heart-shaped facial sponges, which are made of 100% natural sponge extracted from wood pulp and free of harsh checmicals & odors. According to the brand, these sponges, which have 18,500+ five-star Amazon reviews, are suitable for all skin types.
Tecogue Washable Reusable Gel Lint Roller for Pet Hair
Lightweight and portable, this rolled lint remover is perfect for keeping in your pocket, suitcase, or bag without taking up much space. Reusable and fabric-friendly, the lint remover easily removes pet hair, snack crumbs & dust from clothes, tables, sofas, sheets & more. When you're ready to clean it, just rinse it under a stream of water and you'll be ready to go!
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray - Pack of 3
These TikTok-viral Touchland hand sanitizers are equally chic and practical. This pack of three includes Wild Watermelon, Velvet Peach, and Berry Bliss; each mist is formulated with ingredients like aloe vera and lemon essential oil that eliminated harmful germs while leaving your hands feeling smooth & soft to the touch.
