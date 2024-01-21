Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Pay Tribute to Twilight and Vampire Diaries Roles on TikTok

When Damon Salvatore met Rosalie Hale...Vampire worlds collided in Nikki Reed's first TikTok, which stars her husband, Ian Somerhalder.

By Corinne Heller Jan 21, 2024 12:50 AMTags
TwilightThe Vampire DiariesNikki ReedIan SomerhalderCouplesNostalgiaTikTok
Watch: Nikki Reed Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Many fangs for this ultimate vampire crossover, Nikki Reed.

The actress joined TikTok Jan. 18. Her first video stars both herself and husband Ian Somerhalder and includes tribute to their characters from the Twilight films and The Vampire Diaries series. Nikki played Rosalie Hale in the movies while her partner is best known for portraying sexy bloodsucker Damon Salvatore on the CW drama.

Nikki's TikTok begins with the actress appearing alone and then Ian walking behind her. Flashes of their characters staring are shown and the video ends with Ian dipping his wife and kissing her as she laughs.

"CC Emmett Cullen," Nikki captioned the video, referring to her Twilight character's husband, played by Kellan Lutz.

Ian commented, "You are my Roman Empire!!!!!"

In a follow-up TikTok posted the following day, Nikki pretends to call someone and report her encounter with Ian, who stands staring at her intently from a couple feet away. "Hi, there's this guy, tall, dark hair, pretty handsome," she begins, "kind of like a wannabe vampire."

She continues, "He just tried to dip me. Um, could you help me?"

photos
34 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

Nikki, 35, and Ian, 45, have been married since 2015 and share two children—daughter Bodhi Soleil, 6, and baby boy, 6 months, whose name has not been made public.

TikTok / Nikki Reed

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Jillian Michaels Predicts a Massive Fallout From Ozempic Craze

2

Kristen Stewart Debuts Micro Bangs Alongside Her Boldest Outfit Yet

3

Pawn Stars Cast Member Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead at 39

The family lives on a farm outside of Los Angeles and the actors have kept busy with their own non-acting projects. This month, the couple announced a new supplement business they co-founded, the Absorption Company. Nikki also has her own socially conscious jewelry brand, BaYou With Love, while her husband and his former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley co-own their own branded bourbon whiskey, Brothers Bond Bourbon, which they launched in 2020.

@nikkireed

Part 1 on my page if you haven’t seen it ??

? Circles - Instrumental - Post Malone

However, as Nikki told E! News in December, "Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me."

Look back at Nikki and Ian's cutest moments together below:

TikTok / Nikki Reed

Nikki's First TikTok

Nikki and Ian pay tribute to their Twilight and Vampire Diaries characters in the actress' first TikTok, shared Jan. 18, 2024.

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

New Year's Eve 2023

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram
Giving "Gratitude"

The Lost actor praises his wife for helping him get "out of a terrible business situation" that left him in the hospital. "This woman here decided that she didn't want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out," he shared. "She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

In December 2020, Nikki shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, writing, "Happy Happy birthday to this man right here. The most creative, certifiably genius, deepest thinker of anyone I have ever known with the most giving spirit."

Instagram
Rainforest Sips

Ian and wife Nikki celebrated spring (and being married four years) by sipping on bush chai in the rainforest in April 2019. 

Instagram
Pure Bliss

The actor shared this romantic photo, along with a sweet caption about his lady love on their fourth wedding anniversary in 2019. "I'm completely blown away by you...," he began, adding, "Whether dancing at our wedding, swimming across the seas, cuddling one of our furry creatures, jumping on airplanes around the world, snapping beautiful photos or sitting hand and hand looking at the ocean with a beer: we do it all together. It's been nothing short of amazing to breathe the air of the bright blue sky all over this planet with you."

Instagram
Defying Gravity

This duo's love is one that clearly defies the laws of physics.

Instagram
Precious Peck

The lovebirds really like locking lips with each other!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

In this throwback picture from 2015, the precious pair enjoyed some not-so-covert makeout time.

Instagram
Cute Carry

In another flashback photo—this time from 2014—the Vampire Diaries actor whisked his wife right off her feet!

Instagram
Romance in the Rain

During New York Fashion Week, the cute couple shared a sweet smooch in the rain.

Instagram
Flawless Family

For Father's Day, the CW star threw it back to this adorable moment where he planted a peck on Nikki's growing baby bump.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The two showed off their fit figures while out on the water in this photo. And clearly, they couldn't keep their hands off each other!

Instagram
Crazy Kiss

The actress loves doing acrobatics and her hubby loves supporting her (literally!).

Instagram
Polaroid Perfection

This precious photo was posted in honor of the couple's third anniversary and we can't get over the cuteness.

Instagram
Valentine's Day View

Aw, how romantic. The lovebirds smooched under the setting sun on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Awards Show Smooch

Aren't these two so cute sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes?

Instagram
Greener Pastures

The animal lovers look so cozy laying on the grass next to some beautiful horses in this snap.

Instagram
Black-and-White Bliss

The couple loves their PDA.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Jillian Michaels Predicts a Massive Fallout From Ozempic Craze

2

Kristen Stewart Debuts Micro Bangs Alongside Her Boldest Outfit Yet

3

Pawn Stars Cast Member Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead at 39

4

Reese Witherspoon Defends Eating Snow Following Fan Criticism

5
Exclusive

Mariska Hargitay Reveals Secret to 19-Year Marriage With Peter Hermann