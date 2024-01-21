Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Pay Tribute to Twilight and Vampire Diaries Roles on TikTok

Many fangs for this ultimate vampire crossover, Nikki Reed.
The actress joined TikTok Jan. 18. Her first video stars both herself and husband Ian Somerhalder and includes tribute to their characters from the Twilight films and The Vampire Diaries series. Nikki played Rosalie Hale in the movies while her partner is best known for portraying sexy bloodsucker Damon Salvatore on the CW drama.
Nikki's TikTok begins with the actress appearing alone and then Ian walking behind her. Flashes of their characters staring are shown and the video ends with Ian dipping his wife and kissing her as she laughs.
"CC Emmett Cullen," Nikki captioned the video, referring to her Twilight character's husband, played by Kellan Lutz.
Ian commented, "You are my Roman Empire!!!!!"
In a follow-up TikTok posted the following day, Nikki pretends to call someone and report her encounter with Ian, who stands staring at her intently from a couple feet away. "Hi, there's this guy, tall, dark hair, pretty handsome," she begins, "kind of like a wannabe vampire."
She continues, "He just tried to dip me. Um, could you help me?"
Nikki, 35, and Ian, 45, have been married since 2015 and share two children—daughter Bodhi Soleil, 6, and baby boy, 6 months, whose name has not been made public.
The family lives on a farm outside of Los Angeles and the actors have kept busy with their own non-acting projects. This month, the couple announced a new supplement business they co-founded, the Absorption Company. Nikki also has her own socially conscious jewelry brand, BaYou With Love, while her husband and his former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley co-own their own branded bourbon whiskey, Brothers Bond Bourbon, which they launched in 2020.
@nikkireed
Part 1 on my page if you haven’t seen it ??? Circles - Instrumental - Post Malone
However, as Nikki told E! News in December, "Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me."
Look back at Nikki and Ian's cutest moments together below: