Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Pay Tribute to Twilight and Vampire Diaries Roles on TikTok

Many fangs for this ultimate vampire crossover, Nikki Reed.

The actress joined TikTok Jan. 18. Her first video stars both herself and husband Ian Somerhalder and includes tribute to their characters from the Twilight films and The Vampire Diaries series. Nikki played Rosalie Hale in the movies while her partner is best known for portraying sexy bloodsucker Damon Salvatore on the CW drama.

Nikki's TikTok begins with the actress appearing alone and then Ian walking behind her. Flashes of their characters staring are shown and the video ends with Ian dipping his wife and kissing her as she laughs.

"CC Emmett Cullen," Nikki captioned the video, referring to her Twilight character's husband, played by Kellan Lutz.

Ian commented, "You are my Roman Empire!!!!!"

In a follow-up TikTok posted the following day, Nikki pretends to call someone and report her encounter with Ian, who stands staring at her intently from a couple feet away. "Hi, there's this guy, tall, dark hair, pretty handsome," she begins, "kind of like a wannabe vampire."

She continues, "He just tried to dip me. Um, could you help me?"