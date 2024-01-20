Pawn Stars Cast Member Rick Harrison's Son Adam Harrison Dead at 39

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison is mourning the sudden death of his son, Adam Harrison.
The 39-year-old, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner's second child with ex-wife Kim Harrison, who did not appear on the HISTORY reality show, was found dead Jan. 19, the family's rep told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, adding that he had suffered an overdose.
"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," his loved ones said in a statement through their rep. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."
Rick shared a tribute to his late son on Instagram. "You will always be in my heart!" he wrote, alongside a photo of the two inside a restaurant. "I love you Adam."
No more details were made public and the official cause of Adam's death was not released.
He is the second-eldest of Rick's three sons. He and Kim are also parents to Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, 40, while the Pawn Stars patriarch is also a dad to teenage son Jake Harrison, his first child with second ex-wife Tracy Harrison.
Both men appear with their father on Pawn Stars.
Corey also shared a tribute to Adam following news of his death. "Wax wtf," he wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a childhood photo of the two taking a bath. "I will always love you bubba."
Pawn Stars debuted in 2009 and focuses on Rick's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which he initially co-owned with his father, Richard Harrison, who died at age 77 in 2018. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adam reportedly worked for a time at the business but had not recently been employed there.