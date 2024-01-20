Pawn Stars Cast Member Rick Harrison's Son Adam Harrison Dead at 39

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison is mourning the sudden death of his son, Adam Harrison.

The 39-year-old, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner's second child with ex-wife Kim Harrison, who did not appear on the HISTORY reality show, was found dead Jan. 19, the family's rep told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, adding that he had suffered an overdose.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," his loved ones said in a statement through their rep. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Rick shared a tribute to his late son on Instagram. "You will always be in my heart!" he wrote, alongside a photo of the two inside a restaurant. "I love you Adam."

No more details were made public and the official cause of Adam's death was not released.

He is the second-eldest of Rick's three sons. He and Kim are also parents to Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, 40, while the Pawn Stars patriarch is also a dad to teenage son Jake Harrison, his first child with second ex-wife Tracy Harrison.