Pawn Stars Cast Member Rick Harrison's Son Adam Harrison Dead at 39

Rick Harrison, the main star on HISTORY reality show Pawn Stars, is mourning the sudden death of his son Adam Harrison.

Jan 20, 2024
Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison is mourning the sudden death of his son, Adam Harrison.

The 39-year-old, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner's second child with ex-wife Kim Harrison, who did not appear on the HISTORY reality show, was found dead Jan. 19, the family's rep told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, adding that he had suffered an overdose.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," his loved ones said in a statement through their rep. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Rick shared a tribute to his late son on Instagram. "You will always be in my heart!" he wrote, alongside a photo of the two inside a restaurant. "I love you Adam."

No more details were made public and the official cause of Adam's death was not released.

He is the second-eldest of Rick's three sons. He and Kim are also parents to Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, 40, while the Pawn Stars patriarch is also a dad to teenage son Jake Harrison, his first child with second ex-wife Tracy Harrison.

Both men appear with their father on Pawn Stars.

Instagram / Rick Harrison

Corey also shared a tribute to Adam following news of his death. "Wax wtf," he wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a childhood photo of the two taking a bath. "I will always love you bubba."

Pawn Stars debuted in 2009 and focuses on Rick's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which he initially co-owned with his father, Richard Harrison, who died at age 77 in 2018. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adam reportedly worked for a time at the business but had not recently been employed there.

