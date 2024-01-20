The Challenge's Ashley Cain Welcomes Baby 2 Years After Daughter's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Challenge alum Ashley Cain has welcomed his second child, more than two years after the death of his baby girl.

The retired soccer star, who competed on the MTV competition series in 2019, announced the birth of his son Jan. 18. He had revealed last month that a longtime friend he had been seeing romantically told him she was pregnant with their child.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his baby boy. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too."

The reality star and ex-girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain had died at age 8 months in April 2021 after a battle with leukemia, which her parents had documented on social media.

"Welcome to the world my son," Ashley wrote in his post. "May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful."