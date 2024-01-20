The Fate of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Season 3 Revealed

Is The Flight Attendant getting a season three? Unfortunately, Kaley Cuoco's HBO thriller series just got some disappointing news.

By Leah Degrazia Jan 20, 2024 2:49 AMTags
TVKaley CuocoCelebrities
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Thinks She'd Be a Good Murder Mystery Solver in Real Life

Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant won't be taking off this time around. 

The acclaimed HBO series, which starred Cuoco as flight attendant Cassie Bowden, has been canceled after two seasons.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco said of the show's ending in a statement to E! News Jan. 19. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons.

Of course, hanging up her Imperial Atlantic uniform will be bittersweet.

"Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true," she noted, "and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

The comedy-thriller's creator, Steve Yockey, reflected on the show's legacy in his own statement. "The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning," the screenwriter said. "Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people."

photos
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey's Cutest Photos With Daughter Matilda

Yockey concluded his note by assuring fans that the TV drama won't be forgotten, saying, "As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."

Based on the 2018 Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant premiered in 2019 and marked Cuoco's first major TV credit since The Big Bang Theory went out with a, er, bang that same year after a whopping 12 seasons. The role went on to earn the 38-year-old three Emmy nods and two Golden Globe nominations. 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Debuts Micro Bangs Alongside Her Boldest Outfit Yet

2

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

3

Why Jacob Elordi Is Worried to Return to Euphoria Season 3

Playing such a dark role in The Flight Attendant wasn't always easy for Cuoco, who especially struggled with the character while going through her 2022 divorce from equestrian Karl Cook during the shooting of season two.

"It was one of the hardest years of my life," Cuoco told Variety in August 2022. "Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented... I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn't go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk."

Thankfully, the cast and on-set crew all rallied around the actress. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer—all my producers were in there," Cuoco recalled. "And I said, 'I need help.' It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!'"

Worried some of your other favorite shows won't be coming back this year? Keep reading for all the latest TV show cancellations and renewals.  

PHIL CARUSO/HBO

Ending: The Flight Attendant

Star Kaley Cuoco confirmed the HBO show will not be getting a season three. "Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true," she said in a Jan. 19 statement, "and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

HBO

Ending: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for its 12th and final season Feb. 4.

Peacock

Renewed: Twisted Metal

Peacock’s high-octane action-comedy starring Anthony Mackie has been renewed for a second season.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Found

The NBC drama will be back for season two in 2024.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: The Irrational

The NBC drama will be back for season two in 2024.

CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Ending: Blue Bloods

After 14 seasons, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg is ending on CBS in 2024.

Peacock

Renewed: Love Island USA

The Peacock reality competition series has been renewed for seasons six and seven.

Netflix/Rob Lowe

Renewed: Unstable

“It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable," father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe told Tudum.com. "Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Ending: Young Sheldon

CBS' The Big Bang Theory prequel will end after its upcoming 7th season.The series finale will air May 16.

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Renewed: Welcome to Wrexham

The FX series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. will be back for season three in 2024.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Renewed: That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon's musical NBC game show is returning for a third season.

Peacock

Renewed: Based on a True Story

Peacock's dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina is returning for season two.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Cancelled: iCarly

iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," the streamer announced Oct. 4. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together.  We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Renewed: Only Murders in the Building

"Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4!" Hulu announced in October. "Let the investigating begin... "

Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

Cancelled: Home Economics 

The ABC comedy will not return after season three, Variety reported.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Cancelled: The Wonder Years

ABC cancelled the revival of the classic '90s series after two seasons, THR reported.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cancelled: How I Met Your Father

Hulu has cancelled the comedy after two seasons.

Hulu
Cancelled: The Great

Hulu has cancelled the Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult-starring series after three seasons.

CBS
Cancelled: All Rise

OWN announced the courtroom drama's third season will be its last with the final 10 episodes airing fall 2023.

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race & </>All Stars

Both RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars are returning for seasons 16 and nine respectively.

Hulu
Renewed: The Kardashians

The Hulu docu-series returns for season four Sept. 28.

HGTV
Renewed: THe Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's HGTV docu-series has been renewed for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Renewed: And Just Like That

Max announced the Sex and the City revival will be back for season three next year.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC
Renewed: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Peter Kramer/AMC
Renewed: Dead City

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Apple TV+
Ending: Physical

Rose Byrne's dark comedy returns to Apple TV+ for its third and final season Aug. 2.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty
Renewed: American Idol

Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning as judges for the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Renewed: Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Bravo's Summer House spinoff Martha's Vineyard, featuring an all-Black cast of friends, has been renewed for season two.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Cancelled: A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series—created, written and starring Robin Thede—will end with its fourth season later this year.

Netflix
Ending: Sex Education

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for its fourth and finale season Sept. 21.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Debuts Micro Bangs Alongside Her Boldest Outfit Yet

2

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins

3

Why Jacob Elordi Is Worried to Return to Euphoria Season 3

4

Malia Obama Makes First Red Carpet Appearance for Directorial Debut

5

Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot