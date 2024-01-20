The Fate of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Season 3 Revealed

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Thinks She'd Be a Good Murder Mystery Solver in Real Life

Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant won't be taking off this time around.

The acclaimed HBO series, which starred Cuoco as flight attendant Cassie Bowden, has been canceled after two seasons.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco said of the show's ending in a statement to E! News Jan. 19. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons.

Of course, hanging up her Imperial Atlantic uniform will be bittersweet.

"Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true," she noted, "and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

The comedy-thriller's creator, Steve Yockey, reflected on the show's legacy in his own statement. "The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning," the screenwriter said. "Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people."