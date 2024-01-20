The Fate of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Season 3 Revealed

Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant won't be taking off this time around.
The acclaimed HBO series, which starred Cuoco as flight attendant Cassie Bowden, has been canceled after two seasons.
"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco said of the show's ending in a statement to E! News Jan. 19. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons.
Of course, hanging up her Imperial Atlantic uniform will be bittersweet.
"Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true," she noted, "and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."
The comedy-thriller's creator, Steve Yockey, reflected on the show's legacy in his own statement. "The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning," the screenwriter said. "Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people."
Yockey concluded his note by assuring fans that the TV drama won't be forgotten, saying, "As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."
Based on the 2018 Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant premiered in 2019 and marked Cuoco's first major TV credit since The Big Bang Theory went out with a, er, bang that same year after a whopping 12 seasons. The role went on to earn the 38-year-old three Emmy nods and two Golden Globe nominations.
Playing such a dark role in The Flight Attendant wasn't always easy for Cuoco, who especially struggled with the character while going through her 2022 divorce from equestrian Karl Cook during the shooting of season two.
"It was one of the hardest years of my life," Cuoco told Variety in August 2022. "Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented... I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn't go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk."
Thankfully, the cast and on-set crew all rallied around the actress. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer—all my producers were in there," Cuoco recalled. "And I said, 'I need help.' It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!'"
