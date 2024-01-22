I Look Like I Got Much More Sleep Than I Actually Did Thanks to This Under Eye Balm

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I love buying and trying new skincare products, but I wish I could skip the whole "waiting a few weeks to see long-term results" phase. I just want some instant gratification to know what works for me. Is that so much to ask? Of course, I can tell pretty quickly if a beauty product irritates my skin, but it usually takes a few uses to know if skincare actually delivers results for my skin. This is why I was shocked by the instant improvement when I used the Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for the first time. I was fully prepared to make an assessment after a few weeks, but this one proved to be a game-changer on day one— no lie.

This eye balm has an immediate cooling effect and it makes my under eyes look so bright in a natural-looking way. I look so awake every time I use this. My skin feels hydrated and I found a permanent addition to my routine. Of course, my top recommendation is getting as much sleep as you can, but this product really comes in clutch when I need a little help after a restless night.