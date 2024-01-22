I Look Like I Got Much More Sleep Than I Actually Did Thanks to This Under Eye Balm

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I love buying and trying new skincare products, but I wish I could skip the whole "waiting a few weeks to see long-term results" phase. I just want some instant gratification to know what works for me. Is that so much to ask? Of course, I can tell pretty quickly if a beauty product irritates my skin, but it usually takes a few uses to know if skincare actually delivers results for my skin. This is why I was shocked by the instant improvement when I used the Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for the first time. I was fully prepared to make an assessment after a few weeks, but this one proved to be a game-changer on day one— no lie.
This eye balm has an immediate cooling effect and it makes my under eyes look so bright in a natural-looking way. I look so awake every time I use this. My skin feels hydrated and I found a permanent addition to my routine. Of course, my top recommendation is getting as much sleep as you can, but this product really comes in clutch when I need a little help after a restless night.
Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
I swipe this balm to my eye area for an instant pick-me-up. My skin feels a cooling and hydrating effect and my complexion has a radiant, rosy glow. In addition to hydrating the skin, this reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and firms skin, per the brand.
I've even used this over makeup on my cheeks to get a natural-looking glow. It has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you need more info before you shop, here's what other shoppers had to say:
Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Reviews
"I cannot live without this cooling balm. I use on my eyelids daily, and puffiness magically disappears. I can feel the coolness immediately. I always keep 1 in my travel bag and 1 in makeup drawer so I never forget to use it," a shopper raved.
Another declared, "This is the miracle my perpetual bags needed! It is quick to apply and soothes my sensitive skin."
A reviewer shared, "Makes me feel awake! Makes me feel awake!I have been using this eye balm for almost 6 months now and have loved the results! I pop it on every morning during my daily routine and it makes me feel more awake. This eye balm makes my eyes pop and completes my morning routine!"
More Tula Eye Balms
I love the Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm so much that I just had to try the other eye balms. Here's my quick breakdown of the differences between each product from my personal experiences:
- Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm- Brightens, firms, and hydrates with rose gold tint
- Tula 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm- Hydrates and firms with clear tint
- Tula Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm- Brightens, firms, and hydrates with icy tint
- Tula Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm- Brightens, firms, and hydrates with champagne tint
Tula 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm
I have been using the Tula 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm before bed. You can use it day and night (as the name suggests), but I prefer the Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm during the day since it has a brightening, rose gold tint. This one is just as hydrating, but it goes on clear.
A shopper said, "I have an infant and always have dark circles due to lack of sleep- this not only hydrates but also gets rid of my dark circles completely and makes me look and feel so much more refreshed."
Tula Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
This eye balm is hydrating, cooling, and de-puffs my under-eye area so well. The rose gold tint looks best on my skin, but if you prefer a dewy, icy tint, you'll love this brightening effect. This moisturized my skin and brightened it, but I just personally prefer the rose gold.
Tula Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Here is another hydrating and brightening eye balm. Functionally, it comes through just like the icy tint and rose gold tint eye balms in terms of hydrating, firming, and de-puffing. It's different from the others because it has a champagne-colored tint.
Tula Eye Balm Extravaganza 3-Piece Kit
Here's a eye balm is a great way to try three great eye-care products and save 45%. This bundle has:
-
Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
-
Tula Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
-
Tula 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm
If you are still shopping, these skincare resolutions will give you some inspo for 2024.