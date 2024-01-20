Logan Lerman's Birthday Message From Fiancée Ana Corrigan Is Like Lightning to the Heart

Watch : Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Logan Lerman is embracing the perks of being the birthday boy.

The Percy Jackson star celebrated his 32nd birthday on Jan. 19 with the cutest message from fiancée Ana Corrigan.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, she showed off Logan's playful side and made sure to give his fans plenty of shirtless photos and videos. In one of the photos, the duo shared a sweet kiss during a romantic wintery moment, while the final shot gave a look into their future with a digitally aged-up photo.

"My favorite person in the entire world day!!!!!!!!!" the ceramic artist captioned the images. "i love you forever and ever and ever andeverandveerandevernadvevervevevrvevrvrvr."

Logan wrote back in the comments section, "Love you sweetie," adding a red heart emoji.

Logan and Ana first sparked romance rumors in 2020, before getting engaged in November of last year. "That's Mrs Logie to you," Ana wrote on Instagram at the time.