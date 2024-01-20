Fall in Love With Coach Outlet’s Valentine’s Day Drop Featuring Deals Up to 75% Off Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

V-Day is less than a month away girlies, which means it's time to start planning out our fits for Galentine's Day. While the lovey-dovey holiday is traditionally known to be more for romantic relationships, that's never stopped us from getting together with the girls to celebrate self-love and becoming the IT girls. Whether you're planning a cute dinner with the gals, cocktails and a sleepover, or even a night out, one thing is for sure—we need to look on-trend, sexy, and like we literally rule the world. Well, one way to do that is to make sure we accessorize with festive but chic bags, jewelry, and more. Lucky for us, our favorite bag retailer, Coach Outlet, just dropped a STUNNING Valentine's Day collection with the most perfect color scheme of dusty pinks and taupe shades.

Seriously, once you get your eyes on their heart crossbody or their cute-as-a-button heart ring, you won't be able to resist adding everything to your cart ASAP. But that's not even the best part besties. Their collection is currently on sale, offering up to 75% off select styles (talk about a steal!). So, we recommend snatching that credit card and heading straight to Coach Outlet to take advantage of their jaw-dropping sale. But just in case you need a little extra help deciding what to get, keep scrolling for our top picks from the V-Day drop that'll make your heart race.