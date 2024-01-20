Fall in Love With Coach Outlet’s Valentine’s Day Drop Featuring Deals Up to 75% Off Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
V-Day is less than a month away girlies, which means it's time to start planning out our fits for Galentine's Day. While the lovey-dovey holiday is traditionally known to be more for romantic relationships, that's never stopped us from getting together with the girls to celebrate self-love and becoming the IT girls. Whether you're planning a cute dinner with the gals, cocktails and a sleepover, or even a night out, one thing is for sure—we need to look on-trend, sexy, and like we literally rule the world. Well, one way to do that is to make sure we accessorize with festive but chic bags, jewelry, and more. Lucky for us, our favorite bag retailer, Coach Outlet, just dropped a STUNNING Valentine's Day collection with the most perfect color scheme of dusty pinks and taupe shades.
Seriously, once you get your eyes on their heart crossbody or their cute-as-a-button heart ring, you won't be able to resist adding everything to your cart ASAP. But that's not even the best part besties. Their collection is currently on sale, offering up to 75% off select styles (talk about a steal!). So, we recommend snatching that credit card and heading straight to Coach Outlet to take advantage of their jaw-dropping sale. But just in case you need a little extra help deciding what to get, keep scrolling for our top picks from the V-Day drop that'll make your heart race.
Heart Crossbody In Signature Canvas With Heart Print
If you're on the hunt for the IT bag, then look no further than this bestselling heart-shaped crossbody from Coach. We love how the mix between Coach's signature canvas and overlay of hearts gives off all the Y2K vibes we're going for this Galentine's Day. But make sure to act fast besties, this bag is currently on sale for 50% and is flying off the shelves!
Argyle Print Oversized Muffler
Made from 80% wool and 20% polyester, this oversized muffler will make sure you keep warm this V-Day in case the weather still isn't warming up in your area—all while keeping on theme with the light pink and beige colors obvi.
Eliza Shoulder Bag
You can't ever go wrong with a cute little shoulder bag, and this dusty pink one is just what you need to elevate your Galentine's Day fit. Made from refined calf leather, this small but mighty bag has just enough space for all your essentials and is sophisticated enough to be worn year-round.
Eliza Flap Crossbody
If a crossbody is more your type of bag style, we're loving this flap Eliza version that features a chain strap, an inside zip, and multifunction pockets.
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Heart Print
Planning on a night out with the girls for V-Day? We recommend reaching for a wristlet for easy access to all your necessities (like credit cards, phone, and lip gloss) without having to worry about losing your purse. This one has an adorable heart print that'll help you dress up for the occasion.
Harrington Jacket
Sometimes, a statement jacket is all you need to completely change the vibe of your outfit. We're currently eyeing this Harrington jacket that's currently on sale for 75% off and would look phenomenal when paired with a white tee and jeans for a more laidback look.
Bear Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
Forget drugstore teddy bears, this Valentine's Day we're looking for a chic bear bag charm like this coach one. Whether you're looking to gift one to each of your besties or snag one for yourself, this charm will instantly liven up your bag just in time for the lovey-dovey holiday.
Pavé Heart Ring
What better way to celebrate V-Day than by gifting yourself a beautiful heart-shaped ring? We love its subtle and adorable design making it easy to wear all year round. You can snag this ring for less than $25 right now, but make sure to add it to your cart ASAP since most sizes are already sold out.
