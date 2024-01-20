Lily Collins, Selena Gomez and More React to Ashley Park's Hospitalization

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park shared news of her recent hospitalization following a serious infection. Friends like Emily Collins, Selena Gomez and more reached out to send their love.

Watch: Ashley Park Reveals Hospitalization Due to "Critical Septic Shock"

Ashley Park is getting by with a little help from her friends.

The Emily in Paris star received an outpour of support after sharing news that she was in recovery from a serious infection following a case of tonsillitis.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Alongside photos and videos of her hospital stay, she also thanked boyfriend and costar Paul Forman, who commented under the post: "My love."

But he wasn't the only one with well-wishes to give. Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins got emotional in the comments section, writing, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way."

She added, "I cannot wait to hug you both."

Selena Gomez, Park's costar on season three of Only Murders in the Building, was equally affected by the news. "My heart," she commented alongside a crying emoji. "I'm so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Meanwhile, Park's Mean Girls movie musical castmate Busy Philipps said she assumed the actress missed the film's recent red carpet premiere because she was "somewhere fabulous."

"You poor thing," Philipps wrote. "I'm so glad you're on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes."

Keep reading to more stars sending their love to Park.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lily Collins

"I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez

"My heart  I’m so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing."

Instagram

Busy Philipps

"oh my god, honey. i was just thinking of you yesterday and wondering why i didn’t see you at mean girls and then thought-oh she must be somewhere fabulous. you poor thing. I’m so glad you’re on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

"ASHLEY, oh my goodness!!! I’m so sorry, healing, healing, healing!!!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield

"That must have been terrifying. I know about hospitals. Drs and nurses are incredible . So much love to you and glad you’re in the mend."

WireImage

Ava Phillippe

"Oh my….thank goodness you’re on the mend! You & @peforman make the best team, and it’s a beautiful thing to witness. Sending so much love & light your way."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Jamie Chung

"Ashley thank god you’re on the mend how terrifying. We love you."

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandra Daddario

"Sending you and Paul so much love. You are joy and light and everything wonderful."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com

Tan France

"Oh my gosh, Ashley. I’m sending all my prayers and love your way."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Amanda Kloots

"Omg friend!!!!! I’m so glad you are ok. Sending you prayers!!!"

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Glen Powell

"So sorry to hear this. Sending you love and strength."

Getty Images for GQ

Paris Hilton

"Love you feel better sis."

