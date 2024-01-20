Lily Collins, Selena Gomez and More React to Ashley Park's Hospitalization

Ashley Park is getting by with a little help from her friends.
The Emily in Paris star received an outpour of support after sharing news that she was in recovery from a serious infection following a case of tonsillitis.
"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."
Alongside photos and videos of her hospital stay, she also thanked boyfriend and costar Paul Forman, who commented under the post: "My love."
But he wasn't the only one with well-wishes to give. Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins got emotional in the comments section, writing, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way."
She added, "I cannot wait to hug you both."
Selena Gomez, Park's costar on season three of Only Murders in the Building, was equally affected by the news. "My heart," she commented alongside a crying emoji. "I'm so grateful you are okay but praying for more healing."
Meanwhile, Park's Mean Girls movie musical castmate Busy Philipps said she assumed the actress missed the film's recent red carpet premiere because she was "somewhere fabulous."
"You poor thing," Philipps wrote. "I'm so glad you're on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes."
Keep reading to more stars sending their love to Park.