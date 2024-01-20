Lily Collins, Selena Gomez and More React to Ashley Park's Hospitalization

Watch : Ashley Park Reveals Hospitalization Due to "Critical Septic Shock"

Ashley Park is getting by with a little help from her friends.

The Emily in Paris star received an outpour of support after sharing news that she was in recovery from a serious infection following a case of tonsillitis.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Alongside photos and videos of her hospital stay, she also thanked boyfriend and costar Paul Forman, who commented under the post: "My love."

But he wasn't the only one with well-wishes to give. Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins got emotional in the comments section, writing, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way."