Proof Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Romance Is Heating Up

Sophie Turner and British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson looked all loved up during a nighttime stroll in London. See a photo of their cozy date night.

Winter is here, but Sophie Turner has a new flame to keep her warm.

The Game of Thrones alum looked very cozy while cuddled next to Peregrine "Perry" Pearson during a nighttime stroll in London on Jan. 17. Bundled up in a camel-colored coat and matching Ugg booties, Sophie was in good spirits as Perry—clad in a green jacket, black hoodie and jeans—carried of what appeared to be mini bottles of liquor while wrapping one arm around his date.

The pair were first linked in October, when the Dark Phoenix star and the British aristocrat were spotted kissing during a visit to Paris. Two months later, Sophie took the PDA to the north—well, the northwest—as they stepped out together in London.

Sophie's budding romance comes months after her estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce in Florida to end their four-year marriage. Amid the proceedings, she sued the Jonas Brothers singer for the "wrongful retention" of their daughters—Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old whose initials were listed as DMJ in court documents—and accused him of withholding the kids' passports to prevent them from returning to "their habitual residence" in her native England. 

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Cozy London Outing

In a response to the suit, Joe's rep assured that the children "were not abducted" and said that the musician would've been "in violation" of a court order if he handed over the passports. Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, reached a custody agreement in October, with the Do Revenge actress recently filing a request for the lawsuit against her ex to be dropped.

 

In a dismissal obtained by E! News on Jan. 17, a New York judge said that former couple "agreed upon" a parenting plan and the claim against Joe was dismissed "on consent of the parties."

And as Sophie continues to spend time with Perry, it seems Joe has moved on as well. Earlier this month, the DNCE frontman sparked romance rumors with model Stormi Bree after they were seen catching a private jet to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, along a group of friends.

