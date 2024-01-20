You Won’t Believe J.Crew’s Valentine’s Day Jewelry Deals, up to 60% off Select Styles

From heart-shaped rings, necklaces, and bracelets, to crystal red earrings, these cute jewelry finds are perfect for the upcoming holiday -- and they're all less than $34.

There are so many ways to celebrate (or not celebrate) Valentine's Day. You could gift someone a practical item that they'll actually use, maybe wear something flirty, or just get a funny card. But one thing's for certain, jewelry may be involved – most notably heart-shaped or red jewelry. If you're looking to get someone (or yourself) a sweet little Valentine's Day bracelet, necklace, or earrings, without breaking the bank, then I have good news. Lean in close – J.Crew Factory's super cute jewelry is 30% off and J.Crew's equally cute jewelry is an extra 60% off select styles (use code SALETIME at checkout). And everything on this list is less than $34.

Celebrate your February 14th in style with a chic gold layering necklace with a heart pendant. Dazzle from day into date night with a delicate pair of heart-shaped crystal earrings. Score a heart cuff bracelet in red and cubic zirconia for yourself and your bestie. And that's just the start. 

There's not a moment to waste, so start scrolling. Valentine's Day is almost here and these adorable heart-shaped pieces won't last long. It's a V-Day miracle!

Heart ring

This gold-plated, interconnecting heart ring is the perfect accent to any Valentine's Day fit. It's also $20, so you know it won't last long.

$29.50
$20.65
J.Crew Factory

Heart layering necklace

Keep your jewelry on-trend with this layering necklace featuring a heart-shaped pendant. It's gold-plated, falls just right at your collar bone, and makes a great gift (for someone else or yourself).

$34.50
$24.15
J.Crew Factory

Rectangle faceted-crystal ring

Use code SALETIME at checkout to get an extra 60% of this festival red colored ring. That means you'll only pay $14 for an elegant addition to your hand. It's an oversized cocktail ring made with recycled glass and brass casting and one reviewer called it "stunning."

$39.50
$14.40
J.Crew

Pavé crystal heart stud earrings

Available in crystal or classic red, these dainty heart stud earrings are a subtle accent for Valentine's Day. In fact, they're so cute, you might just wear them every other day of the year.

$29.50
$20.65
J.Crew Factory

Heart cuff bracelet

You can score this heart cuff bracelet in a red and cubic zirconia style or as a simple gold-plated design. Either way, it adds cute elegance to any wardrobe.

$39.50
$27.65
J.Crew Factory

Heart locket necklace

For just $27 this heart locket necklace can be yours. It features a trendy paper clip chain and a locket that actually opens for your sweetheart's pic. Plus, you can layer it well with other necklaces.

$39.50
$27.65
J.Crew Factory
Crystal ball earrings

These red crystal ball earrings are just $11 when you use code SALETIME at checkout. They're also available in green, crystal, and burnished gold for a shimmery touch for day or night. One shopper raved, "Received so many compliments with every wear. Surprisingly light and just the right amount of bling!"

$34.50
$11.20
J.Crew

Heart drop earrings

The heart-shaped hits just keep on coming with these drop earrings. Featuring three adorable pink hearts on each ear, they give just the right amount of dangle and they're less than $32.

$44.50
$31.15
J.Crew Factory

Pavé heart pendant necklace

Whether you get this heart pendant necklace in red or crystal, it's going to look gorg. Plus, it's less than $24, which makes it all the more sweeter.

$34.50
$24.15
J.Crew Factory

Woven ball earrings

Grab these woven ball earrings in festival red, aquamarine, brilliant kelly, or pearl, and you'll make a statement. They're a cute pop of color and less than $14 (so you should probably get more than one pair).

$39.50
$14.40
J.Crew

Heart bauble bracelet

This thick heart bauble bracelet is gold-plated and less than $25. You'll want to pair it with a sweater in the winter or a t-shirt in the summer. It wears comfortably on your wrist and basically goes with everything.

$34.50
$24.15
J.Crew Factory

Beaded heart earrings

These beaded heart earrings come in pink and white, red and white, and gold and white, and they're all super cute. Warning, they also might come with a lot of compliments.

$49.50
$34.65
J.Crew Factory

Gold heart earrings

Score these gold heart earrings for just $31 and your wardrobe will thank you. They add a cute touch to any outfit and no Valentine's Day would be complete without them.

$44.50
$31.15
J.Crew Factory

Looking for some more J.Crew deals? Then check out all the classic and trendy picks that need to be in your closet ASAP.

