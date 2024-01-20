You Won’t Believe J.Crew’s Valentine’s Day Jewelry Deals, up to 60% off Select Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many ways to celebrate (or not celebrate) Valentine's Day. You could gift someone a practical item that they'll actually use, maybe wear something flirty, or just get a funny card. But one thing's for certain, jewelry may be involved – most notably heart-shaped or red jewelry. If you're looking to get someone (or yourself) a sweet little Valentine's Day bracelet, necklace, or earrings, without breaking the bank, then I have good news. Lean in close – J.Crew Factory's super cute jewelry is 30% off and J.Crew's equally cute jewelry is an extra 60% off select styles (use code SALETIME at checkout). And everything on this list is less than $34.
Celebrate your February 14th in style with a chic gold layering necklace with a heart pendant. Dazzle from day into date night with a delicate pair of heart-shaped crystal earrings. Score a heart cuff bracelet in red and cubic zirconia for yourself and your bestie. And that's just the start.
There's not a moment to waste, so start scrolling. Valentine's Day is almost here and these adorable heart-shaped pieces won't last long. It's a V-Day miracle!
Heart ring
This gold-plated, interconnecting heart ring is the perfect accent to any Valentine's Day fit. It's also $20, so you know it won't last long.
Heart layering necklace
Keep your jewelry on-trend with this layering necklace featuring a heart-shaped pendant. It's gold-plated, falls just right at your collar bone, and makes a great gift (for someone else or yourself).
Rectangle faceted-crystal ring
Use code SALETIME at checkout to get an extra 60% of this festival red colored ring. That means you'll only pay $14 for an elegant addition to your hand. It's an oversized cocktail ring made with recycled glass and brass casting and one reviewer called it "stunning."
Pavé crystal heart stud earrings
Available in crystal or classic red, these dainty heart stud earrings are a subtle accent for Valentine's Day. In fact, they're so cute, you might just wear them every other day of the year.
Heart cuff bracelet
You can score this heart cuff bracelet in a red and cubic zirconia style or as a simple gold-plated design. Either way, it adds cute elegance to any wardrobe.
Heart locket necklace
For just $27 this heart locket necklace can be yours. It features a trendy paper clip chain and a locket that actually opens for your sweetheart's pic. Plus, you can layer it well with other necklaces.
Crystal ball earrings
These red crystal ball earrings are just $11 when you use code SALETIME at checkout. They're also available in green, crystal, and burnished gold for a shimmery touch for day or night. One shopper raved, "Received so many compliments with every wear. Surprisingly light and just the right amount of bling!"
Heart drop earrings
The heart-shaped hits just keep on coming with these drop earrings. Featuring three adorable pink hearts on each ear, they give just the right amount of dangle and they're less than $32.
Pavé heart pendant necklace
Whether you get this heart pendant necklace in red or crystal, it's going to look gorg. Plus, it's less than $24, which makes it all the more sweeter.
Woven ball earrings
Grab these woven ball earrings in festival red, aquamarine, brilliant kelly, or pearl, and you'll make a statement. They're a cute pop of color and less than $14 (so you should probably get more than one pair).
Heart bauble bracelet
This thick heart bauble bracelet is gold-plated and less than $25. You'll want to pair it with a sweater in the winter or a t-shirt in the summer. It wears comfortably on your wrist and basically goes with everything.
Beaded heart earrings
These beaded heart earrings come in pink and white, red and white, and gold and white, and they're all super cute. Warning, they also might come with a lot of compliments.
Gold heart earrings
Score these gold heart earrings for just $31 and your wardrobe will thank you. They add a cute touch to any outfit and no Valentine's Day would be complete without them.
Looking for some more J.Crew deals? Then check out all the classic and trendy picks that need to be in your closet ASAP.