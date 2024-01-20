You Won’t Believe J.Crew’s Valentine’s Day Jewelry Deals, up to 60% off Select Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are so many ways to celebrate (or not celebrate) Valentine's Day. You could gift someone a practical item that they'll actually use, maybe wear something flirty, or just get a funny card. But one thing's for certain, jewelry may be involved – most notably heart-shaped or red jewelry. If you're looking to get someone (or yourself) a sweet little Valentine's Day bracelet, necklace, or earrings, without breaking the bank, then I have good news. Lean in close – J.Crew Factory's super cute jewelry is 30% off and J.Crew's equally cute jewelry is an extra 60% off select styles (use code SALETIME at checkout). And everything on this list is less than $34.

Celebrate your February 14th in style with a chic gold layering necklace with a heart pendant. Dazzle from day into date night with a delicate pair of heart-shaped crystal earrings. Score a heart cuff bracelet in red and cubic zirconia for yourself and your bestie. And that's just the start.

There's not a moment to waste, so start scrolling. Valentine's Day is almost here and these adorable heart-shaped pieces won't last long. It's a V-Day miracle!