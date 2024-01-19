Argylle's Bryce Dallas Howard Weighs in on Movie's Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

Watch : Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Her Dirt "Makeup" SECRET

Bryce Dallas Howard's lips are sealed.

The Jurassic World actress was super secretive when asked if a certain "Cruel Summer" singer is behind the novel that inspired her upcoming film, Argylle, after fans have been speculating that the book's author Elly Conway is really a pseudonym for Taylor Swift.

"I have heard this, and I do know the truth," Howard told 10 News First in Australia. "And if I told you, I'd have to kill you."

"I don't want to commit murder tonight, you know?" she joked. "The good thing is, while the tagline of the movie is 'Don't let the cat out of the bag,' eventually everyone will know. But first they gotta see the movie."

In the meta film, costarring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa, Howard plays Elly Conway, a writer who finds herself mixed up in the spy world as it turns out her books are actually reality. The actual book Argylle was released earlier this year, with the movie it's based on hitting theaters Feb. 2.