Argylle's Bryce Dallas Howard Weighs in on Movie's Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

Bryce Dallas Howard's lips are sealed.
The Jurassic World actress was super secretive when asked if a certain "Cruel Summer" singer is behind the novel that inspired her upcoming film, Argylle, after fans have been speculating that the book's author Elly Conway is really a pseudonym for Taylor Swift.
"I have heard this, and I do know the truth," Howard told 10 News First in Australia. "And if I told you, I'd have to kill you."
"I don't want to commit murder tonight, you know?" she joked. "The good thing is, while the tagline of the movie is 'Don't let the cat out of the bag,' eventually everyone will know. But first they gotta see the movie."
In the meta film, costarring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa, Howard plays Elly Conway, a writer who finds herself mixed up in the spy world as it turns out her books are actually reality. The actual book Argylle was released earlier this year, with the movie it's based on hitting theaters Feb. 2.
As not much is known about the real-life Elly Conway, the Taylor Swift rumors were quick to gain traction, with fans pointing out that she's used a pseudonym in her writing before. Swifties also noted the cat in the movie's poster bears a striking resemblance to her Scottish Fold Meredith Grey.
Despite the rumors running rampant, director Matthew Vaughn has vehemently denied her involvement.
"I did read the conspiracies, and I was like, 'Wow, they don't leave a stone unturned!'" he told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Jan. 16. "But it's not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn't write the book."
His daughter had originally told him about the theory, leaving the director flummoxed. "'You never told me Taylor wrote the book!'" he recalled her saying. "I'm looking at her going, 'What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn't write the book!'"
Fans will just have to wait until the movie's release to find out the truth, and, per the tagline, "Once you know the secret don't let the cat out of the bag."
