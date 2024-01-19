Christina Applegate's Ex Johnathon Schaech Comments on Her “Toughness” After Emmy Awards Moment

Watch : Christina Applegate Shares Retirement Update Amid MS Journey

Christina Applegate's ex-husband Johnathon Schaech had the sweetest thing to say about her viral Emmy's moment.

After the Dead to Me star, who is battling multiple sclerosis, received a standing ovation while presenting at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15, the That Thing You Do! actor shared a heartfelt tribute praising her strength and resilience over the years.

"She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot!" Schaech—who was married to The Sweetest Thing actress from 2001 to 2007—wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 15. "Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!"

As Applegate took the stage to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she was greeted with a rapturous applause from the room full of TV's biggest stars. She walked out in a velvet Christian Siriano gown and carried a special cane while being accompanied by host Anthony Anderson.

"Thank you so much," the 52-year-old told the crowd with tears in her eyes. "Oh my god."

Proving Schaech's kind words right, she didn't skip a beat when it came to reapplying a brave face. "You're totally shaming me with my disability by standing up," she joked. "It's fine."