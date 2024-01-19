Christina Applegate's Ex Johnathon Schaech Comments on Her “Toughness” After Emmy Awards Moment

Christina Applegate's ex-husband Johnathon Schaech had the sweetest thing to say about her viral Emmy's moment.
After the Dead to Me star, who is battling multiple sclerosis, received a standing ovation while presenting at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15, the That Thing You Do! actor shared a heartfelt tribute praising her strength and resilience over the years.
"She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot!" Schaech—who was married to The Sweetest Thing actress from 2001 to 2007—wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 15. "Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!"
As Applegate took the stage to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she was greeted with a rapturous applause from the room full of TV's biggest stars. She walked out in a velvet Christian Siriano gown and carried a special cane while being accompanied by host Anthony Anderson.
"Thank you so much," the 52-year-old told the crowd with tears in her eyes. "Oh my god."
Proving Schaech's kind words right, she didn't skip a beat when it came to reapplying a brave face. "You're totally shaming me with my disability by standing up," she joked. "It's fine."
In 2021, Applegate, who had previously battled breast cancer, shared she had been diagnosed with MS.
"It's been a strange journey," the Samantha Who? actress tweeted at the time. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."
Applegate wasn't just at the 2023 Emmys to present—she also picked up a nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the third and final series of her Netflix show Dead to Me. The recognition was particularly significant for the nominee, who previously hinted she may not return to acting.
"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set," Applegate told the Los Angeles Times back in February, referring to filming the final season of Dead to Me while battling MS. "I don't have that in me at this moment."
She added, "I don't like seeing myself struggling. I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."
In the end, Applegate was still proud of the work she did on the show. "At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was," she said. "All the scenes I wasn't in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time."
