Christina Applegate's Ex Johnathon Schaech Comments on Her “Toughness” After Emmy Awards Moment

Christina Applegate’s ex-husband Johnathon Schaech praised her resilience in a touching message following the actress’s standing ovation at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Christina Applegate's ex-husband Johnathon Schaech had the sweetest thing to say about her viral Emmy's moment

After the Dead to Me star, who is battling multiple sclerosis, received a standing ovation while presenting at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15, the That Thing You Do! actor shared a heartfelt tribute praising her strength and resilience over the years.

"She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot!" Schaech—who was married to The Sweetest Thing actress from 2001 to 2007—wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 15. "Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!"

As Applegate took the stage to present the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she was greeted with a rapturous applause from the room full of TV's biggest stars. She walked out in a velvet Christian Siriano gown and carried a special cane while being accompanied by host Anthony Anderson

"Thank you so much," the 52-year-old told the crowd with tears in her eyes. "Oh my god."

Proving Schaech's kind words right, she didn't skip a beat when it came to reapplying a brave face. "You're totally shaming me with my disability by standing up," she joked. "It's fine."

In 2021, Applegate, who had previously battled breast cancer, shared she had been diagnosed with MS.

"It's been a strange journey," the Samantha Who? actress tweeted at the time. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

Applegate wasn't just at the 2023 Emmys to present—she also picked up a nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the third and final series of her Netflix show Dead to Me. The recognition was particularly significant for the nominee, who previously hinted she may not return to acting.

"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set," Applegate told the Los Angeles Times back in February, referring to filming the final season of Dead to Me while battling MS. "I don't have that in me at this moment." 

She added, "I don't like seeing myself struggling. I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."

In the end, Applegate was still proud of the work she did on the show. "At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was," she said. "All the scenes I wasn't in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time."

Keep reading to revisit all the nominees and winners from the 2023 Emmy Awards. 

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
WINNER: Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
WINNER: The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

