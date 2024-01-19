Why Jodie Foster Hid Her Acting Career From Her 2 Sons

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reunites With Jodie Foster for Star Honor

Jodie Foster just wanted to foster a normal childhood for her boys.

That's why, when the two-time Oscar winner sons Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster, 25, and Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster, 22, were growing up, she kept quiet about her job. As she put it, "I guess I just didn't want them to know me that way."

"I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff," Jodie explained during her Jan. 19 appearance on The View. "I just didn't want them to be confused about what I did for a living."

In fact, the Silence of the Lambs alum's oldest spent his toddler years thinking she worked in construction.

"I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff," recalled Jodie, who shares her kids with former partner Cydney Bernard. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.' And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker."