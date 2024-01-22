The Adorable Way Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Son Dawson Reacted to Her Pregnancy

Watch : Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Play Most Likely Game

Can we steal you for a sec?

Because we'd like to share the entirely adorable way Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's 23-month-old son Dawson reacted to her pregnancy. "He doesn't really get it," Jared acknowledged in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I mean, she keeps pointing to her belly and trying to be like, 'Baby, baby.' But then he points to his own belly. And he's like, 'Baby.' It's like, that's not how biology works, Bro. But sure."

For now the couple—who revealed Ashley's second pregnancy during a Jan. 22 Amazon Live session chatting about their fave baby products—are letting their eldest move at his own pace.

While he's gone to a few appointments ("We were trying to show him the pictures and the video, like that's going to be your little sibling in there, you're going to be a big brother," recounted Jared), it's a big concept from someone who's still 11 days from his second birthday.

As Jared joked, "He just learned the difference between blue and red. Give him time on finding out that there's another human being grown in his mom's belly."