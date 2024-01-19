Why Kim Kardashian Is Defending Her Use of Tanning Beds

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shows Off Bizarre Features In Her Office Tour

Kim Kardashian isn't letting the beauty critics rain on her parade.

Two days after the Kardashians star gave an epic tour of her office—which featured everything from a 3-D model of her brain and a life-size mannequin of her body measurements—fans were taken aback by the tanning bed in her building.

"Are tanning beds safe again??????" one TikToker commented on the Jan. 17 video. "I'm seeing them everywhere."

Another user wrote, "Wait I'm shocked about the tanning bed," while someone else added, "But why the tanning bed?!"

Even Allure magazine entered the chat, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Please, Kim Kardashian, Don't Try to Normalize Tanning Beds."

After stirring quite a bit of controversy, Kim decided to defend her use of tanning beds by commenting on the outlet's post.

"I have psoriasis," she wrote on Jan. 19, "and it really helps when it's bad. But I don't use it too often."