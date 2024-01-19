Why Kim Kardashian Is Defending Her Use of Tanning Beds

Kim Kardashian isn't letting the beauty critics rain on her parade.
Two days after the Kardashians star gave an epic tour of her office—which featured everything from a 3-D model of her brain and a life-size mannequin of her body measurements—fans were taken aback by the tanning bed in her building.
"Are tanning beds safe again??????" one TikToker commented on the Jan. 17 video. "I'm seeing them everywhere."
Another user wrote, "Wait I'm shocked about the tanning bed," while someone else added, "But why the tanning bed?!"
Even Allure magazine entered the chat, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Please, Kim Kardashian, Don't Try to Normalize Tanning Beds."
After stirring quite a bit of controversy, Kim decided to defend her use of tanning beds by commenting on the outlet's post.
"I have psoriasis," she wrote on Jan. 19, "and it really helps when it's bad. But I don't use it too often."
Although Kim said the treatment helps her skin condition, the National Psoriasis Foundation doesn't recommend using tanning beds.
"Tanning beds in commercial salons emit mostly UVA light, not UVB," the organization reports. "The beneficial effect for psoriasis is attributed primarily to UVB light. NPF does not support the use of indoor tanning beds as a substitute for phototherapy."
Additionally, the National Psoriasis Foundation noted that the FDA, American Academy of Dermatology and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommend people avoid tanning beds—regardless if they have psoriasis.
"The ultraviolet radiation from tanning beds and sun lamps can damage the skin," the National Psoriasis Foundation stated, "cause premature aging, and increase the risk of skin cancer."
In fact, the World Health Organization classified sunbeds as "carcinogenic to humans" in 2009.
While Kim's beauty methods might not be the best for everyone, she has been candid about her psoriasis journey over the years.
"One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone," she wrote in a 2019 essay on sister Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh. "I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn't need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway."
Kim continued, "I woke up that morning and I still couldn't pick up my phone. I was freaking out—I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly."
From her experience, in which her doctor told her she "probably" has psoriatic arthritis, Kim said she's learned to accept her skin condition.
"It's still painful and scary, but I was happy to have a diagnosis," Kim shared on Poosh. "No matter what autoimmune condition I had, I was going to get through it...I hope my story can help anyone else with an autoimmune disease feel confident."
She added, "There is light at the end of the tunnel."