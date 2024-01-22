How to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominations Announcement

Watch : Oscars 2023: MUST-SEE Red Carpet Moments

Film's biggest night is one step closer.

While stars will have to wait a bit longer to learn who exactly will walk away a 2024 Oscar winner, the nominees for the 24 categories will be announced in a Jan. 23 ceremony.

However, several films have already seen success throughout award season so far, including Oppenheimer, which earned several accolades at both the 2024 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Not to mention, Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), may just snag their first Oscar nominations.

While viewers have to wait to see the definite nominees, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did release shortlists for several categories ranging from music to visual effects. In those, films like Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Saltburn, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse emerged as possible contenders.