Score This Sephora Gift Set Valued at $122 for Just $16, Plus More Deals on NARS, Tatcha, Fenty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There were a couple of things I really loved about the holidays, all the decorations, all the sales, and, of course, all the beauty gift sets. These limited edition combinations only hit stores at special times of the year and are typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for. And now that Valentine's Day is coming up, Sephora has released a whole new crop of these skincare, makeup, hair, brow, perfume, and lip care value sets from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, Haus Labs, and more. You're getting a great deal on some exclusive products. They make a perfect gift for a loved one (or for yourself).
Set your eyes on a three-piece lash and brow set from Grande Cosmetics, valued at $131 but selling for $69. Prepare yourself for a set of Tatcha's mini favorites, including bestsellers like their Rice Wash and Dewy Skin cream, valued at $118 but selling for $68. Plus there's a hair repair set from Briogeo, valued at $83 but on sale for $43. I could tell you more, or you could (and should) scroll down and see for yourself.
But these limited edition value sets won't stick around forever. So head over to Sephora and start clicking. These scores belong in your cart stat.
Kaja Eye Bento Bouncy Eyeshadow Trio
Featuring matte, shimmer, and glitter shades, this creamy, powder eyeshadow trio is a steal at $26. It can be applied with just your fingertip and may just become your new go-to eyeshadow. One reviewer reported that it's "so easy to apply and blends onto the eyelid seamlessly."
NARS Orgasm Thrills Lip Balm and Blush Set
Valued at $63, this NARS lip balm and blush set can be yours for just $49. It includes a full-size lip balm, mini blush, and a blush brush for a natural glow on the go.
PAT McGRATH LABS Major Mini Lip Trios
This mini lip trio from Pat McGrath features the MatteTrance Lipstick, LUST: Gloss, and the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil, in a limited edition combination. Get it for just $29 and you'll achieve a legendary lip look.
fresh Cleanse & Deeply Hydrate Set
Typically valued at $91, you can score this fresh Cleanse & Deeply Hydrate Set for just $59. It includes a four-piece set featuring a travel-size face wash, toner, and serum, along with a full-size face cream to deliver firming and moisturizing results.
Peter Thomas Roth Hello, Mask Besties! 5-Piece Mask Kit
Exfoliate, lift, and hydrate your skin with this Peter Thomas Roth five-piece kit that features mini versions of their bestselling masks. Valued at $36, you can grab one for $19.
Fenty Skin Lil Butta Dropz Mini Whipped Oil Body Cream Trio
Packed with rich butters and tropical oils, this limited-edition trio of Fenty Skin's nourishing whipped-oil body creams is valued at $69. Your skin will feel hydrated and refreshed, and reviewers rave that they smell amazing.
Grande Cosmetics Lash and Brow Serum Fantasy Set
This lash and brow serum set is valued at $131 and a must-have. It features a 3-month supply of GrandeLASH-MD's lash enhancing serum, an 8-week supply of GrandeBROW's brow enhancing serum, and their conditioning peptide mascara in black. Thicker lashes and bolder brows are just steps away.
CLINIQUE Refresh in 5 Skincare and Makeup Set
Your daily routine needs this Clinique skincare and makeup set in your life. It includes a moisturizer, makeup remover, facial soap, mascara, and eye cream and delivers a fresh look in just five minutes. It's ideal for all skin types and it's less than $30.
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Remedies Gift Set
Containing a full size Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Mask, their new leave-in treatment, and mini size shampoo, this set valued at $83 is a steal at $43. Your dry and damaged hair will feel stronger and softer after just a few uses (according to the brand), plus it's ideal for all hair types and textures.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow & Lash Styling Kit
Define your brows and lengthen your lashes with this Anastasia Beverly Hills kit. It includes a full size brow pencil, a mini size brow gel, and a volumizing mascara, for just $33.
Too Faced Mini Plump & Go Ultimate Travel Plumping Gloss Set
Priced at $36 (but valued at $52), this Too Faced set includes a lip plumping trio, featuring travel sizes of their Lip Injection Extreme and Lip Injection Maximum Plump, plus an exclusive new Gum Drop shade. The brand promises immediate hydrating and plumping results.
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Mini PhD Lip Oil Trio Set
Get a glossy, sticky-free shine with Haus Lab's lip oil trio set. Valued at $42, you can get it for $29, these mini sizes are perfect to throw in your bag or keep in your pocket. Reviewers rave that it's long-lasting and one fan reported, "I love the formula and the applicator is so nice. It is very bright so a little goes a long way."
Nécessaire The Body Essentials - Trial + Travel Set
Cleanse and refresh your skin with this trio of body-care bestsellers, valued at $50. It includes a travel size body wash, serum, and lotion, and this user glowed, "I love this set! It's definitely a new staple in my routine - easy to use and implement, packaging is good, quantity is good, and results are clear. I've seen a big difference since using this."
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Get a moisture rich glow with Laneige's Water Bank hydration set. Valued at $62.44, you can score it for $45, and it includes their moisturizer, toner, serum, and eye cream. Several reviewers loved these trial sizes so much, they bought the full size versions next.
Tatcha Mini Favorites Set
This Tatcha Mini Favorites Set includes a set of six of their bestsellers, including the Cleansing Oil, Rice Wash, Deep Cleanse, Essence, Water Cream, and Dewy Skin Cream, valued at $118. But, if you just want to grab their Dewy Cleanse & Hydrate Duo, you can get it here, or get the Clarifying Cleanse & Hydrate Duo right here. Either way, you'll want these products in your skincare routine ASAP.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
If you've been on TikTok, then you know Sol de Janeiro's products are wildly popular, especially the '62 fragrance mist. Valued at $36, this travel-ready set includes the mist, plus the Bum Bum Cream and and the Shower Cream-Gel. One fan raved, "Ok, this stuff is amazing and for 30 dollars it's so worth it!! If you guys are new to trying this stuff out I would try this first and if you don't have GET IT!"
Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Trio
Match your lips to your mood this Valentine's Day with this Charlotte Tilbury mini lip trio, valued at $45. It includes shades in Pillow Talk Medium (warm berry pink), Walk of No Shame (berry rose), and Stoned Rose (warm cool rose), for just $32.
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set
This Sephora Perfume Sampler Set (valued at $111), includes six sample size fragrances, including Glossier, Tom Ford, Valentino, and more. It even comes with a gold quilted travel bag. If you're looking for something smaller, you can get the next sized sampler here (valued at $55, but priced at $30). Best of all, if you like one of the scents, just bring the included scent certificate to a Sephora store for a full sized version at no extra cost.
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo
Get Valentine's Day ready with Glossier's mini duo of cream blushes, featuring their bestselling shade, Puff, and a new limited-edition shade, Rise. Just apply with your fingertips for a natural glow.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip & Cheek Secrets Set
Another Charlotte Tilbury set? Yes, please. This lip and cheek set (valued at $84) includes a matte lipstick, lip liner, lip gloss, and beauty highlighter. This user raved, "It's not just a holiday set, this set is for all season and it looks so gorgeous."
amika Mini Mirrorball Shampoo & Conditioner Set
E! editors (and their brothers) love a good amika hair mask, which is why we're so pumped for this shampoo and conditioner set. It's ideal for all hair types and textures, and includes a trial-size shampoo, conditioner, a hair gloss mask, and a shine spray. Your hair will feel soft, shiny, and the small options are perfect for travel.
Does your hair need a refresh? Then check out these hair masks that will give your strands new life.