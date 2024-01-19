Score This Sephora Gift Set Valued at $122 for Just $16, Plus More Deals on NARS, Tatcha, Fenty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There were a couple of things I really loved about the holidays, all the decorations, all the sales, and, of course, all the beauty gift sets. These limited edition combinations only hit stores at special times of the year and are typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for. And now that Valentine's Day is coming up, Sephora has released a whole new crop of these skincare, makeup, hair, brow, perfume, and lip care value sets from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, Haus Labs, and more. You're getting a great deal on some exclusive products. They make a perfect gift for a loved one (or for yourself).

Set your eyes on a three-piece lash and brow set from Grande Cosmetics, valued at $131 but selling for $69. Prepare yourself for a set of Tatcha's mini favorites, including bestsellers like their Rice Wash and Dewy Skin cream, valued at $118 but selling for $68. Plus there's a hair repair set from Briogeo, valued at $83 but on sale for $43. I could tell you more, or you could (and should) scroll down and see for yourself.

But these limited edition value sets won't stick around forever. So head over to Sephora and start clicking. These scores belong in your cart stat.