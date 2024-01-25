Step Inside Pregnant Jessie James Decker’s Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker is getting ready to add a new member to her team.
As the arrival of the "Lights Down Low" singer and husband Eric Decker's fourth child quickly approaches, they're making sure their house is in order.
"I've been super organized and doing everything in a super timely fashion," Jessie recently told E! News of her baby preparations. "I just really think it comes with probably just age and experience."
At this point, Jessie, 35, and Eric, 36—who share kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5—are total pros when it comes to parenting. In fact, this time around, Jessie—who is expecting her third son—knew exactly what she wanted her baby's nursery to look like and partnered with Crate & Kids to bring her vision to life.
"I wanted nature, I wanted a really beautiful Colorado theme because Colorado is so special to us," Jessie, referencing the family's time in the state while Eric played for the Denver Broncos, explained. "I knew that this baby wasn't going to be able to be born in Colorado, just like my other three. And so I wanted to bring a little Colorado to Tennessee."
"When I sat down and made the mood board, I really pulled in different visions and ideas and colors and they made it so easy for me," the Kittenish founder, who moved to the Nashville area in 2019, said of the company. "They were absolutely incredible. And they presented me with three different visions of what the room could be and I had such a hard time choosing one, but we settled on one together."
The room even got the approval of Jessie's three kids.
"They loved the theme," she told E!. "They totally understood why because they knew that all three of them were born there [in Colorado] and this baby doesn't get to be. And so they totally understood it."
"But other than it being Colorado, it's nature-themed and my kids are super outdoorsy, they're all more outdoorsy than I am, truth be told, that's their dad," she shared. "But I think that they just loved it and it's a completely different theme than the rest of the kids."
As she explained, "Everyone definitely has their own vibe in their room and I think that's what makes it so special. Obviously, this kid will tell us what he likes and what his whole thing is but for now hopefully he likes the nature."
And as Jessie's due date gets closer, her squad is taking good care of her.
"My son Eric, my second, I'm seeing a different side of him that I've never seen," she said. "I knew Vivi would be nurturing and loving because that's just Vivi but, you know, Eric's a little boy. He's trying to hold my hand when he's worried about me going down the stairs or he doesn't want me carrying the groceries inside."
"They're all very sweet but he's been very protective and I've never seen him be this way before," Jessie noted. "It makes me cry every time, he's just so sweet and thoughtful."
