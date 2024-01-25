Step Inside Pregnant Jessie James Decker’s Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby No. 4

Watch : Inside Jessie James Decker's SHOWER for Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker is getting ready to add a new member to her team.

As the arrival of the "Lights Down Low" singer and husband Eric Decker's fourth child quickly approaches, they're making sure their house is in order.

"I've been super organized and doing everything in a super timely fashion," Jessie recently told E! News of her baby preparations. "I just really think it comes with probably just age and experience."

At this point, Jessie, 35, and Eric, 36—who share kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5—are total pros when it comes to parenting. In fact, this time around, Jessie—who is expecting her third son—knew exactly what she wanted her baby's nursery to look like and partnered with Crate & Kids to bring her vision to life.

"I wanted nature, I wanted a really beautiful Colorado theme because Colorado is so special to us," Jessie, referencing the family's time in the state while Eric played for the Denver Broncos, explained. "I knew that this baby wasn't going to be able to be born in Colorado, just like my other three. And so I wanted to bring a little Colorado to Tennessee."