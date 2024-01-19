Kristen Stewart Debuts Micro Bangs Alongside Her Boldest Outfit Yet

Watch : Kristen Stewart CRASHED Robert Pattinson’s Birthday???

Kristen Stewart went from Princess Diana to Audrey Hepburn with her new 'do.

The Spencer actress recently debuted a chic hair transformation, rocking micro fringe bangs at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. During the opening night on Jan. 18, Kristen certainly turned heads with her new makeover.

After all, her face-framing baby bangs were so short they didn't even graze her eyebrows—a style popularized by the late Breakfast at Tiffany's star in the 1950s. As for the rest of Kristen's look—courtesy of Adir Abergel—she wore her hair in a lived-in updo with textured strands peeking out.

The 33-year-old's fierce cut wasn't the mane attraction either.

In fact, she switched up her signature style of understated 'fits for a logomania look. The Twilight alum donned a wildly audacious black-and-white patterned pantsuit that featured bows, diamonds and various versions of Chanel's logo.

She completed her getup with simplistic accessories, wearing dainty silver jewelry pieces and black shoes.