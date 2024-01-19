Kristen Stewart Debuts Micro Bangs Alongside Her Boldest Outfit Yet

Kristen Stewart went from Princess Diana to Audrey Hepburn with her new 'do.
The Spencer actress recently debuted a chic hair transformation, rocking micro fringe bangs at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. During the opening night on Jan. 18, Kristen certainly turned heads with her new makeover.
After all, her face-framing baby bangs were so short they didn't even graze her eyebrows—a style popularized by the late Breakfast at Tiffany's star in the 1950s. As for the rest of Kristen's look—courtesy of Adir Abergel—she wore her hair in a lived-in updo with textured strands peeking out.
The 33-year-old's fierce cut wasn't the mane attraction either.
In fact, she switched up her signature style of understated 'fits for a logomania look. The Twilight alum donned a wildly audacious black-and-white patterned pantsuit that featured bows, diamonds and various versions of Chanel's logo.
She completed her getup with simplistic accessories, wearing dainty silver jewelry pieces and black shoes.
While it's unknown what sparked Kristen's bold style moment, it's clear the Sundance Film Festival marked a momentous occasion for her.
During the event, she received the Visionary Award from her former costar Jesse Eisenberg, who she starred alongside in Adventureland, American Ultra and Café Society.
"Jesse, I adore you and your work," Kristen began her speech, according to People. "I love you. So much."
The actress then reminisced on her decades-long career and fashion evolution.
"I came here for the first time 20 years ago," Kristen said. "I could barely speak English when spoken to. I got my first pair of Ugg boots and I actually got to be where the cool kids were."
She continued, "I knew that in my bones this was just a place full of yes in a world full of no and I couldn't even understand why yet, but I knew it. And I know that I was right."
Although Kristen has never been afraid to experiment with her hair, she isn't the only star to make a drastic change.
