These Valentine’s Day Deals From Nordstrom Rack Will Get Your Heart Racing

When it comes to Valentine's Day, you're likely preoccupied with finding gifts for your partner, besties, sisters, or moms. But what about yourself? At the end of the day Valentine's is about celebrating love in all of its forms, which includes self-love, so it only makes sense that you treat yourself as well. And you can do so guilt-free because Nordstrom Rack has some steamy deals that will get your heart racing with over 70% off.
Skincare enthusiasts can score this $128 24K gold facial wand for just $22.50 — that's 82% off! Homebodies will love this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket, which is over half off, or this sultry satin robe with a lacey trim, which is also over 50% off. If you love filling your home luxurious scents, go for this $66 NEST diffuser that smells like almonds and white orchids for $33 or this Viktor&Rolf candle that smells like their iconic Flowerbomb fragrance and is over 45% off.
Of course all of these deals make great gifts for all of them women in your you want to show some love to, but don't forget to pick something out for yourself, too. Keep scrolling for a list of the best Valentine's Day deals at Nordstrom Rack.
Camisole & Shorts Satin Pajamas
It's not V-Day without some cute pajamas, like this camisole and shorts set. It's made from luxurious satin and has an adorable scalloped lace trim. Choose from sky blue or dusty pink.
Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil
This chunky lip pencil is so easy to apply and has major color payoff. It has a creamy texture but dries down to a velvet matte finish and comes in an array of pink and red hues.
Pavé Cubic Zirconia Eternity Band Ring
What's more romantic than a piece of jewelry? This gorgeous pavé ring embellished with cubic zirconia is the perfect addition to your collection.
NEST Fragrances Vanilla Orchid & Almond Reed Diffuser
At over 40% off, this reed diffuser from NEST will make your home smell so dreamy. It smells of almond and vanilla orchids, with fruity and musky base notes.
Iconic Lip Trio (Limited Edition) $45 Value
You can get this Charlotte Tilbury lip trio, valued at $45, for $32. It includes three iconic shades, including the fan-favorite Pillowtalk.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Scented Candle
Invite a fresh floral scent into your home by burning this Viktor&Rolf candle based on their popular Flowerbomb scent. Not only does it smell good, but it's also so pretty.
TERRE MERE 24K Gold Wand
You can now get this $128 24K gold facial wand for just $22.50. It delivers micro-vibrations which helps stimulate facial muscles to diminish the appearance of wrinkles. At 82% off, it's the deal of the century.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Stripe Throw Blanket
This cozy throw blanket from the fan-favorite brand Barefoot Dreams is now over half off. Choose from three colors.
Satin Midi Chemise
Treat yourself to this beautiful satin slip dress, which has a midi length and adjustable spaghetti straps. It comes in four colors, including an on theme vibrant pink or heart pattern.
Osea Glow to Go Starter Set $44 Value
If you've always wanted to try Osea products, now's your chance because this $44 set is now $32. It includes a luxurious algae-infused body oil, a body polish, and a salt scrub.
Italian High Polish 2.2
These 18K gold-plated hoops are 70% off, which is a total steal. They're not too big or too small and would perfectly complete your current earring rotation.
LAROSÁ Wine Chiller Gift Set
Keep your wine from getting warm with this pink gift set, which includes a wine chiller which will keep it cool for up to six hours. It also comes with two wine glass shaped tumblers.
Kit Matte Cover-Up Dress
Romanticize your life by slipping into this chic cropped robe after your everything shower. It has a beautiful lace trim along the billowy sleeves.