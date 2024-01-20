These Valentine’s Day Deals From Nordstrom Rack Will Get Your Heart Racing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to Valentine's Day, you're likely preoccupied with finding gifts for your partner, besties, sisters, or moms. But what about yourself? At the end of the day Valentine's is about celebrating love in all of its forms, which includes self-love, so it only makes sense that you treat yourself as well. And you can do so guilt-free because Nordstrom Rack has some steamy deals that will get your heart racing with over 70% off.

Skincare enthusiasts can score this $128 24K gold facial wand for just $22.50 — that's 82% off! Homebodies will love this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket, which is over half off, or this sultry satin robe with a lacey trim, which is also over 50% off. If you love filling your home luxurious scents, go for this $66 NEST diffuser that smells like almonds and white orchids for $33 or this Viktor&Rolf candle that smells like their iconic Flowerbomb fragrance and is over 45% off.

Of course all of these deals make great gifts for all of them women in your you want to show some love to, but don't forget to pick something out for yourself, too. Keep scrolling for a list of the best Valentine's Day deals at Nordstrom Rack.