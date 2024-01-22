Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jared Haibon

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Expecting Baby No. 2!

Just like a rose, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's family is blooming .

On Jan. 22, Ashley announced on Amazon Live that she is pregnant, expecting baby no. 2 with her husband of four years. Their little one will join their son Dawson, who turns 2 this month.

The news comes about two months after Ashley, who is 13 weeks along, shared she and Jared were trying to conceive—though, at the time, she questioned whether now was the right moment to have another baby.

"Is there ever a good time?" the Bachelor Nation alum wondered in a November Instagram post. "Having just [a] kid is HARD! Does having a sibling for them to play with really help? There's lots of things to worry about, but this advice I got from a couple of you that really stuck. You said: ‘If you're contemplating having another and don't try, you'll probably regret it down the road. If you have another, once he/she is in your arms, you'll never regret it.'"