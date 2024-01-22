Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jared Haibon

Just like a rose, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's family is blooming .
On Jan. 22, Ashley announced on Amazon Live that she is pregnant, expecting baby no. 2 with her husband of four years. Their little one will join their son Dawson, who turns 2 this month.
The news comes about two months after Ashley, who is 13 weeks along, shared she and Jared were trying to conceive—though, at the time, she questioned whether now was the right moment to have another baby.
"Is there ever a good time?" the Bachelor Nation alum wondered in a November Instagram post. "Having just [a] kid is HARD! Does having a sibling for them to play with really help? There's lots of things to worry about, but this advice I got from a couple of you that really stuck. You said: ‘If you're contemplating having another and don't try, you'll probably regret it down the road. If you have another, once he/she is in your arms, you'll never regret it.'"
And though Ashley admitted she was "terrified of being pregnant again," ultimately, she knew she wanted to give Dawson a sibling.
"As most of you following me know, I had Hyperemesis Gravidarum with Dawson…" the reality star wrote in a June Instagram post. "I threw up almost daily for seven months and needed to be on an IV quite often during the first 16 weeks of pregnancy because I couldn't keep any liquids down."
"Despite this, I definitely want a family of four if possible - ideally, I'd like Dawson to have a sibling within three years of his age," she added. "So we're going to start 'trying' at the end of the summer."
While Ashley and Jared, both 35, are now preparing for their journey as a family of four, it was nine years ago that fans began following their journeys to find love. She competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor, and he went on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette before they connected on Bachelor in Paradise.
Even though Ashley and Jared's road to happily ever after wasn't all rosy—resulting in her seeking love on The Bachelor Winter Games and him trying to find his match on Bachelor in Paradise Australia—they eventually rekindled their romance off-camera.
In a full-circle moment, Ashley and Jared got engaged on the beach in Mexico in 2018 and tied the knot in Rhode Island the following year.
"He is my person," she told Bachelor alum Ben Higgins about Jared during a 2018 episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "He is my soulmate."
