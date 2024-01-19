Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pat Gushes Over “Down to Earth” Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Taylor Swift didn't fumble this introduction.

In fact, she couldn't have made a better first impression on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' dad during one of her trips to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"She's down to earth," Patrick Mahomes Sr. revealed in an interview with Starcade Media's Arrowhead Allies Jan. 16. "I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series."

"She was genuine," he continued, noting that she had even taken pics with the whole Mahomes family when they first met. "Every time I've hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."

Since Taylor and Travis took their romance public in September, the "Karma" singer has played cheer captain at several of his games, often sitting with Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes.

And as their bond has grown outside the football stadium—Brittany's joined Taylor and pals Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and more on dinner outings—the duo have even taken to coordinating game day looks.