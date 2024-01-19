Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pat Gushes Over “Down to Earth” Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift didn't fumble this introduction.
In fact, she couldn't have made a better first impression on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' dad during one of her trips to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"She's down to earth," Patrick Mahomes Sr. revealed in an interview with Starcade Media's Arrowhead Allies Jan. 16. "I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series."
"She was genuine," he continued, noting that she had even taken pics with the whole Mahomes family when they first met. "Every time I've hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."
Since Taylor and Travis took their romance public in September, the "Karma" singer has played cheer captain at several of his games, often sitting with Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes.
And as their bond has grown outside the football stadium—Brittany's joined Taylor and pals Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and more on dinner outings—the duo have even taken to coordinating game day looks.
Taylor and Brittany braved the frigid Kansas City temperatures during the Chiefs' Jan. 14 game against the Miami Dolphins with matching custom jersey-style puffer coats. As Brittany put it on social media, they were "twining and winning."
But while Taylor knows her NFL outings have caused a whole lot of chatter, at the end of the day she's just there to support Travis and have a good time.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," the 34-year-old told TIME for their Person of the Year issue. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other.
