These Are the Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas of 2024 for Your Family, Besties, Partner & More

Valentine's Day isn't only for those in a romantic relationship everybody, the lovey-dovey holiday can also be about showing that special person in your life some extra love with a token of appreciation. After all, the main point surrounding the holiday is centered around love, even if it's platonic, romantic, or familial. Whether you're single or not, those who have been there for us since day one deserve a little something too—ahem, especially the mamas and besties out there!!
Good thing we're here to help you find top-tier V-Day gifts that'll melt their hearts—and to be honest even your own because we also think treating yourself to a luxe gift is also necessary on this day full of love and most importantly… self-love! From sweet treats and techie gifts to chic jewelry and luxury must-haves, you'll find something for each person in your life in the list below. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for Valentine's Day present inspo anyone will adore.
V-Day Gifts for Moms
Patchology Facial Sheet Masks
If there's anyone who deserves some self-care time, it's the mamas out there. Formulated with antioxidants that provide an extra boost of hydration, these rosé-themed face masks are everything she needs for a relaxing night in. We recommend pairing these with her favorite bottle of wine for some extra brownie points.
Miramar Handwoven Rattan Wine Chiller
You can never go wrong with a chic piece of home decor as a special present for any mom, and trust us when we say she'll love this sophisticated wine chiller made from handwoven rattan. The best part? It's currently on sale for less than $50!
Always Pan® 2.0
If their love language is cooking, they seriously won't be able to resist the coveted Always Pan that does it all. From steaming and frying to sautéing and beyond, it's destined to become their favorite.
Assouline "Palm Beach" Book by Aerin Lauder
If a trip to Palm Beach is out of your budget, this stunning coffee table book full of incredible photos may be the next best thing to help mom feel like she's on vacay. It also features travel recommendations and history lessons so she's prepared for next V-day where you'll both be relaxing under the Florida sun.
V-Day Gifts for Dads
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
When in doubt, get them a practical gift like these Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds. These bad boys feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for extra stability, and provide up to nine hours of playtime.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Dads deserve a comfy robe too, and this super-plush one from Brooklinen is exactly what they've been missing their whole lives. Made from combed, long-staple Turkish cotton, they'll be lounging around the house in this robe in no time.
GilletteLabs Heated Razor
This heated razor is a game-changer for dads who appreciate a smooth, comfortable shaving experience. With its warming bar evenly distributing heat, each stroke feels akin to the luxurious sensation of wrapping a warm towel around their face after a good shave. What more could you want?
V-Day Gifts for Daughters
Joyful Custom Beaded Stretch Bracelet
How adorable is this beaded stretch bracelet?! Add one to their stack which they probably already own, and customize a cute little V-Day message to remind them daily how much you love them.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Now they can wake up post nap with the most perfect curls by using the Kitsch heatless curling set. Chances are, they were probably already thinking about getting it themselves from the TikTok shop.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Any TikTok girlie who loves the clean girl aesthetic will instantly recognize this viral Dior Lip Glow oil. Available in eight shades, it's known to protect and enhance the lips, bringing out their natural color while giving them a glossy sheen.
TONLUYAX Gold Silver Bow Earrings
The bow trend has been everywhere lately, so we recommend snagging them a pair of adorable gold bow earrings to pair with all their outfits. Not only are they small enough to wear comfortably, they'll also instantly add a touch of charm to their entire look.
V-Day Gifts for Besties
Grace & Stella Illuminating Eye Masks
Upgrade their self-care regimen with these illuminating eye masks from Grace & Stella. Not only are they sparkly and V cute, they'll also hydrate and depuff their under eyes, which are great to use before putting on makeup.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
Show your bestie how much you care with a pair of luxurious and comfy pajamas. This soft lounge sleep set from SKIMS is made from ultra-soft modal ribbed fabric, and is also lightweight so they'll stay perfectly cozy at your next sleepover.
SmartSweets Sourmelon Bites
Sweeten up their Valentine's Day with a gift box full of yummy SmartSweets, which only contain three grams of sugar. We're currently loving these mouthwatering sourmelon bites that make a great snack for when you're craving something sweet. Who needs a box of chocolates when you have these tasty and healthy treats anyway?!
V-Day Gifts for Your Partner
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
For those days when you're not around to give your boo a relaxing massage, now they'll be able to use this mini massage gun from Theragun. While it may look small, this massage gun is packed with power and is built for deep-tissue massages. Just try to resist the temptation of stealing this gift from them!
SKIMS Fleece Lounge Mens Oversized Jogger
Kim K's game-changing menswear line has opened the door to the luxurious realm of SKIMS loungewear for all. Now you can treat them to ultra-soft joggers, ensuring they lounge in style, exuding both sexiness and comfort.
V-Day Gifts for Yourself
La Perla Signature 3-Piece Giftset
You deserve a little token of appreciation too, so go all out this Valentine's Day by treating yourself to a La Perla set featuring two captivating scents and a lavish hand cream, transforming self-care into an integral part of your daily ritual.
West Elm Square Brass Wine Rack
If you're looking to treat yourself, now's the time to snag that geometric brass wine rack you've been eyeing for months, especially on Valentine's Day. Just wait to see how elegant it'll look when you set it up in the kitchen or bar area.
