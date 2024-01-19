Scott Peterson Case Taken on by L.A. Innocence Project to Overturn Murder Conviction

Scott Peterson has found an ally in the Los Angeles Innocence Project.
Though he's currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Connor, he's now working to clear his name alongside the nonprofit, which is seeking new evidence from his 2004 trial.
The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed four motions in a California court, including one for DNA testing, alleging that "new evidence now supports Mr. Peterson's longstanding claim of innocence," according to documents obtained by NBC Bay Area.
The outlet reported that the new filings include new updated witness statements and attorney's focus on potential evidence, including a burned out van found near Scott's Modesto home around the time his wife disappeared and a burglary at a house across the street. . (In April, his defense team argued in an appeal that there was evidence to support the theory Laci was killed when she walked in on burglars Dec. 24, 2002.)
Peterson's attorney Pat Harris said in a statement to NBC Bay Area, "I will confirm that we are thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the LA Innocence Project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott's innocence."
E! News has reached out to Scott's attorney for comment and has not heard back. Laci's family could not be reached for comment Jan. 18, NBC Bay Area reported.
Back in 2002, Laci's stepdad reported her missing after she disappeared on Dec. 24. At the time, Scott told police his pregnant wife had planned to take their dog for a walk while he was out fishing.
On April 13, 2003, remains of a male fetus were found by the San Francisco Bay, followed by a portion of a woman's body. By April 18, it was confirmed the bodies belong to Laci and Connor—and Scott was arrested.
In 2004, Scott was convicted of first-degree murder of Laci and second-degree murder of their unborn son. Scott originally received the death penalty, but in 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned the ruling but rejected his claim that he received an unfair trial.
The following year, the now 51-year-old was resentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for killing Laci and 15 years to life in prison for the murder of their unborn baby.
