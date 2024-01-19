Scott Peterson Case Taken on by L.A. Innocence Project to Overturn Murder Conviction

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Scott Peterson has found an ally in the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

Though he's currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Connor, he's now working to clear his name alongside the nonprofit, which is seeking new evidence from his 2004 trial.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed four motions in a California court, including one for DNA testing, alleging that "new evidence now supports Mr. Peterson's longstanding claim of innocence," according to documents obtained by NBC Bay Area.

The outlet reported that the new filings include new updated witness statements and attorney's focus on potential evidence, including a burned out van found near Scott's Modesto home around the time his wife disappeared and a burglary at a house across the street. . (In April, his defense team argued in an appeal that there was evidence to support the theory Laci was killed when she walked in on burglars Dec. 24, 2002.)