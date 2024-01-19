Ashley Park Shares She Was Hospitalized After Suffering From Critical Septic Shock

Watch : Ashley Park & Taylor Louderman Talk "Mean Girls" Musical Roles

Ashley Park is on mend following a harrowing health scare.

The Emily in Paris star shared that she is still recovering after a case of tonsillitis developed into a serious infection, leading to a stay in the ICU.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," Ashley wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

And the Joy Ride star, who shared photos and videos of the pair from her hospital stay, also confirmed her relationship with Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman in her post while sharing a moving message thanking him for his support.