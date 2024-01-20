Mariska Hargitay Reveals the Secret to Decades-Long Marriage With Peter Hermann

Watch : Mariska Hargitay GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

In the criminal justice system, these two people represent a perfect partnership. This is their story.

Though Law & Order fans might ship Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, in real life Mariska Hargitay has already found her fairy tale ending with husband of almost 20 years, Peter Hermann. And for her, the secret to their success is lifelong connection.

"Peter is such a deep and soulful human," she told E! News in an exclusive interview at the Law & Order 25th anniversary celebration on Jan. 16. "I just love getting to know him on a deeper level. And so there's always more."

The couple first met on the set of the fan-favorite crime drama back in 2001when Peter made his first of many appearances as defense lawyer Trevor. The couple wed three years later, and are now parents to August, 16, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11.

And in the years, Mariska often gives an inside look to life with her husband, from being on the picket line together during the Hollywood strikes to celebrating their decades of love with sweet anniversary tributes.