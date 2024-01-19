Malia Obama Makes Red Carpet Debut at Sundance Screening for Her Short Film

Watch : Malia Obama's Next Big Step In Her Hollywood Career

From the White House to the red carpet.

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah Jan. 17.

The 25-year-old—who wore a long grey coat paired with a blue-striped button-down and black leggings for the occasion—celebrated the premiere of her short film, The Heart. The project, which follows a grieving son whose mother left him with an unusual request in her will, is Malia's directorial debut.

"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret," she shared in a Jan. 17 YouTube video, "but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things."

She added, "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."