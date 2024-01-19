You Need to See Jacob Elordi’s Reaction to His Saltburn-Inspired Bathwater Candle

Watch : Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade REALLY Break Up?

Even Jacob Elordi can't get enough of Felix.

The Saltburn star recently had the opportunity to sniff one of his Bathwater Candles—inspired by one of the most shocking moments in the Emerald Fennell film—on the Jan. 18 episode of The Tonight Show.

In the spirit of the unsettling thriller, the 26-year-old even went so far as to slurp the candle—an homage to Barry Keoghan's Oliver, who sucks up bathwater after Felix (Jacob) has masturbated in one of the film's scenes.

"It smells like a washing room—like detergent," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "His clothes are clean."

And it wasn't the first time Jacob was put on the spot about his bathwater-inspired candles. In fact, the actor added that his Priscilla costar, Cailee Spaeny, had also sent him videos of the merchandise.

"I want to know who's making the money," the Euphoria star joked. "Like, ‘Great, where's my money?'"

As for the scene that inspired the candles? Jacob has spoken highly of that, too.