Princess Diana's Black Cocktail Dress Sells for This Eye-Popping Price

This dress was truly fit for a princess.

A garment worn by the late Princess Diana was sold during the Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion event by Julien's Auction on Jan. 18.

And while it was estimated that the piece—a black, silk velvet cocktail dress by late designer Catherine Walker that the royal had donned to a private event—would sell between $100,000 and $200,000, it exceeded this expectation with the winning bid coming in at $325,000.

"The dress features clean lines and an off-the-shoulder neckline, a princess-seamed bodice with a boned interior bustier, and a knee-length hem," a description of the dress featured on Julien's website states. "The bias-cut ivory satin accents are sewn at the neckline, cuffs, and hem. The dress is lined with black silk and is designed always to look flawless when worn by Diana.

Giving a nautical nod, it continued, the satin trim on the dress mirrored a "rolled rope border."