Check in on All the Bachelor Nation Couples Before Joey Graziadei Begins His Hunt for Love

Watch : The Bachelor Season 28: Meet the Contestants

No disrespect to glam metal band Poison, but we're actually not convinced that every rose has its thorn.

Because while the Bachelor franchise has certainly produced more Internet influencers than it has successful couples (and Paradise was entirely lost this year, with all three remaining couples splitting within hours of the finale), there are at least a few pairs continuing their journey together.

Besides, newlyweds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist would be so mad if we stopped believing.

The Golden Bachelor pair became the latest set of married spouses for the series and its myriad spinoffs when they wed Jan. 4 in front of a star-studded Bachelor Nation cast (and the at-home viewing public) that included everyone from First Couple Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter to the newest guy serving up the roses, tennis pro Joey Graziadei.

Set to begin courting his potential wives on Jan. 22, the Hawaii resident hopes his journey ends with a love match.