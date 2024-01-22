Check in on All the Bachelor Nation Couples Before Joey Graziadei Begins His Hunt for Love

No disrespect to glam metal band Poison, but we're actually not convinced that every rose has its thorn.
Because while the Bachelor franchise has certainly produced more Internet influencers than it has successful couples (and Paradise was entirely lost this year, with all three remaining couples splitting within hours of the finale), there are at least a few pairs continuing their journey together.
Besides, newlyweds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist would be so mad if we stopped believing.
The Golden Bachelor pair became the latest set of married spouses for the series and its myriad spinoffs when they wed Jan. 4 in front of a star-studded Bachelor Nation cast (and the at-home viewing public) that included everyone from First Couple Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter to the newest guy serving up the roses, tennis pro Joey Graziadei.
Set to begin courting his potential wives on Jan. 22, the Hawaii resident hopes his journey ends with a love match.
"What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it," he declared in the season 28 trailer, "and it gets me excited to think about it."
Should he find his ideal doubles partner, the 28-year-old will join a growing list of alumni who feel that they've found the most successful romance in Bachelor history. And while the likes of Sean Lowe and Catherine Lowe (celebrating their tenth anniversary Jan. 26!) and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are already carved into our personal Bachelor Mount Rushmore, there's a slew of newer couples rising up the ranks. (We see you, Paradise season seven!)
So as we wait to see if Joey's season ends in love-all, let's cheers to the couples still viewing their romance through rose-colored glasses.