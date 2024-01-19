Why Fans Think Jeremy Allen White Gave Subtle Nod to Rosalía’s Ex Rauw Alejandro Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Jeremy Allen White & Rosalía Hold Hands on Dinner Date

Jeremy Allen White's apparent nod to his rumored romance with Rosalía is chef's kiss.

The Bear star stepped out at the 2024 Critic's Choice Awards on Jan. 14 in a black, pinstriped suit with a very special accessory: an $875 Tiffany & Co. Amapola Brooch.

The piece of jewelry is the same one Rosalía's ex Rauw Alejandro wore when he walked the 23rd annual Latin Grammys red carpet with her back in Nov. 2022. For Rauw's look, he wore a simple black suit with the red floral boutonniere. Commenters on social media were so impressed by Rauw's sneaky ode to his then-partner that they nicknamed the brooch the "Rosalía Rose."

Now, it seems it's Jeremy's love that's blossoming with the Grammy winner.

After the actor seemingly twinned with Rauw, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the budding romance.

"The fact that rosalia makes her bfs [wear] that rose is kinda slay," One user wrote on X.

Another user was pleasantly surprised by the gesture, saying, "Jeremy Allen wearing the Rosalía rose on the red carpet is BDE and I didn't get it before, but now… I see it girl."