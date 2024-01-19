Connie Britton Reveals Why She Skipped the Emmys at the Last Minute

Connie Britton explained that she had to skip the 2023 Emmy Awards and a reunion with American Horror Story costar Dylan McDermott at the last minute to catch a plane to New York City.

Lucky for Connie Britton, missing the Emmys wasn't a total horror story.

Although the Nashville actress was unfortunately a no show at the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards, she did want to share what would have been her red carpet look while explaining why she had to skip the awards show.

"Wanted to send along my 'Emmy pictures,'" Britton wrote in a Jan. 18 Instagram caption. "Since this is as far as I got before being alerted that, because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day."

But the Friday Night Lights star didn't let the change of plans stop her from showing off her dusty rose Toni Matičevski dress. As she put it, she was "definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening!"

Britton explained that she was originally supposed to reunite with former American Horror Story costar Dylan McDermott and Anthony Anderson's Rubber Man to present an award.

"I am so sorry I had to miss joining you on Monday at the #Emmyawards for an @ahsfx reunion," she shared in her post. "Even though I was impregnated with the antichrist by at least one, if not both of you, I was truly looking forward to seeing you on that grand Emmy stage and reminiscing about those good old spooky days."

McDermott sent love back to his former TV wife, writing on Instagram, "You look gorgeous! #Rubberman sends his best!"

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

The two starred together in the first season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series, playing a married couple dealing with personal issues who move into a haunted murder house.

Instagram/Connie Britton

Ten years later, Britton went on to blossom in another dark drama: The White Lotus. And even though she hasn't yet been confirmed for season three of the hit HBO show, don't rule her out just yet. She told E! News last year that when it comes to more White Lotus rumors, "My lips are sealed!"

While Britton wasn't able to meet up with her costars at the Emmys Awards, keep reading to see more cast reunions this awards season.

