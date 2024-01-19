Connie Britton Reveals Why She Skipped the Emmys at the Last Minute

Watch : Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

Lucky for Connie Britton, missing the Emmys wasn't a total horror story.

Although the Nashville actress was unfortunately a no show at the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards, she did want to share what would have been her red carpet look while explaining why she had to skip the awards show.

"Wanted to send along my 'Emmy pictures,'" Britton wrote in a Jan. 18 Instagram caption. "Since this is as far as I got before being alerted that, because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day."

But the Friday Night Lights star didn't let the change of plans stop her from showing off her dusty rose Toni Matičevski dress. As she put it, she was "definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening!"

Britton explained that she was originally supposed to reunite with former American Horror Story costar Dylan McDermott and Anthony Anderson's Rubber Man to present an award.