Olympian Shawn Barber Dead at 29

A young athlete has died after experiencing health issues.

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber died Jan. 17 at his home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent Paul Doyle told The Associated Press. He was 29.

Barber passed away due to medical complications, according to the outlet. His official cause of death has not been shared.

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle told the AP Jan. 18. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

After competing at the University of Akron, Barber became the world champion for pole vaulting in 2015 with a height of 5.90 meters. The same year, he was crowned a Pan American Games champion and went on to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.