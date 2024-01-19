Champion Bodybuilder Chad McCrary Dead at 49

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The bodybuilding world has lost a beloved champion.

Chad McCrary, a bodybuilder who continued competing after a 2005 motocross accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, died on Jan. 2. He was 49.

The former bodybuilding champion's brother, Lance McCrary, shared the news on social media by posting a message from Jim McMahon, the CEO of sports fitness brand Mutant, which sponsored Chad.

"Like everybody, I'm very sad and stunned," Jim said in the Jan. 12 clip. "It's a hard one."

Jim went on to explain the impact Chad had on the athletic community, adding, "What I'm always gonna take away is just what we all got to experience, in our group at least, with him, is just the camaraderie. It's always everything that all of us try to achieve in this life is having good friends and good camaraderie."

"I don't have much to say just the heart hurts," he reiterated towards the end of his statement. "That's the simplest way to put it. Peace and love to everybody. Thanks, Chad."