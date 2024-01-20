Hey Now, These Lizzie McGuire Secrets Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Knowing that someone's wrong for you doesn't change the way you feel. And knowing that this was what would have happened in the Lizzie McGuire reboot only makes us feel worse.
Because years after the series was canceled before it even took off, we have finally been told the NSFW plot that would have unfolded for Hilary Duff's titular character.
Now in her 30s and living in NYC, "Lizzie's been working and living there as an interior designer, and she's dating this very, very handsome chef," writer Jonathan Hurwitz explained in a recent TikTok. "And she ends up finding that he's been cheating on her with her best friend."
And while it's not her childhood BFF Miranda (Lalaine), she still decides to return home to California, where she reunites with her animated self and Gordo (Adam Lamberg), who she finally kissed at the end of 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
In episode two, Jonathan explained, "Gordo reveals that he is engaged, engaged to a woman, and she's pregnant and they're really happy. So no, in this version, Lizzie and Gordo would not have ended up together."
Now enter her childhood crush Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder). In the following episode, which was never filmed, "Lizzie wakes up in Ethan's bed in his water polo T-shirt," Jonathan revealed. "And animated Lizzie pops up, and she has this little checklist—like a to-do list. And Ethan is on the list, and she checks it off. And I think she says something like, 'Well, checked that box.' Dramatic pause. 'Twice.'"
Have you ever seen such a beautiful
night plot twist? So while we mourn what almost was, let's take a trip down memory lane and relive what we did get with these 21 secrets from the original series...