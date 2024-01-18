Kate Beckinsale Slams BAFTA's "Horribly Cold" Snub of Late Stepfather

Watch : Kate Beckinsale Subtly Shows Support for Ex Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale is not mincing her words.

The Underworld actress called out the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for telling her they could not guarantee her late stepfather, Roy Battersby, would be honored in an upcoming In Memoriam segment.

Beckinsale shared that after her stepfather died Jan. 10 due to a stroke, she reached out to the BAFTAs to try to honor the 87-year-old. However, she said the group told her "they 'could not guarantee' he would be included in their 'in memoriam' tribute," which would air at the BAFTA Television Awards in May.

"So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 18, "to decide IF his death is worth mentioning."

The 50-year-old shared her outrage alongside a photo of her stepfather, her mother and herself from 1996, when she presented him with BAFTA's Alan Clarke Award for his work as a television director, noting that his accolade means he should therefore be included.