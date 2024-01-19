Glam Squad-Free Red Carpet Magic: Elevate Your Look With Skincare & Makeup Under $50

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Awards season is giving glamour like never before—and we're here for it all.

This red carpet season, our favorite celebs are giving glam goddess energy. From captivating shimmery eyelids to commanding matte lips creating powerful pouts, coupled with radiant complexions that steal the spotlight, the beauty inspiration is undeniably flawless.

Recreating these stunning beauty looks from your favorite celebrities is now more accessible than ever, thanks to affordable options that deliver breathtaking results—all under $50.

For a radiant, dewy complexion, explore our skincare gems, promising star-worthy results without the star-level price tag. If facial freshness is your goal, add Skyn Iceland's hyaluronic acid eye patches and Kora Organics active algae moisturizer to your cart. They're designed to make huge difference on your face, not in your bank account.

While our favorite celebs often rely on pricey 'glam squads' to achieve their killer beauty looks, we've got you covered with the best skincare products and makeup essentials that are a fraction of the cost. Whether you're gearing up for date night, perfecting a power pout for a work meeting, or simply enjoying a red carpet-viewing with your friends, your beauty routine is about to undergo a major upgrade.

From makeup to skincare to press-on nails and beauty tools, the products below are designed to help you look your best for every occasion. It's time to make the world your red carpet!