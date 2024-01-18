The Best Vegan Boots for Comfort & Style, Backed by Glowing Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're not into buying genuine leather or suede boots, for whatever reason, there's a variety of cute and stylish options out there, and they go by a few different names. You can call them faux, PU, or vegan, and they look surprisingly like the real thing (and just as durable). Essentially, the best vegan boots are made of artificial materials (like rubber or recycled plastics), and feature the style that most suits your taste. From a trendy pair of Chelsea boots to a reliable set of hiking boots, I've put together a list of click-worthy picks.
Say you're looking for a chic pair of knee-high boots for your next night out. There's an option for that. If you're looking for a set of wedges to give you a little height, you'll find it here. And if you thought that you couldn't find a vegan pair of UGG lookalikes, well, think again.
So keep on scrolling for the best vegan boots, that also happen to be super comfortable and highly-rated (bonus).
Dunes Women's Chase Chelsea Pull on Boot
With comfy memory foam insoles and an easy pull-on design, you'll want to wear these Chelsea boots every day. They're available in white, black, and taupe (with a canvas material), and they feature wide and half sizes. Reviewers love the look and report that they look more expensive than they are.
ROPER Womens Riley Round Toe Casual Boots
Yeehaw, you'll love wearing these vegan cowboy boots. They're available in a few colors and half sizes, and feature a cushioned insole for comfortable walking (or cattle rustling). This fan noted, "It doesn't take long to break them in."
Jeossy Women's 9656 Knee-High Boots
Featuring a side zipper and metal buckles, these knee-high boots add a little edge to jeans, leggings, skirts, and more. You can score them in a few colors, and half sizing is available. This user wore them on a trip to Europe and noted, "These boots shopped, toured the Eiffel Tower, strolled through museums, and my feet were very comfortable and ready to go the next day!"
Mishansha Hiking Boots
These water-resistant, artificial leather hiking boots were made for rough weather. They feature a warm inner lining, a flexible EVA midsole, and a variety of colors (although who could resist the pink option). One fan raved, "Super comfy stylish boots that hold up very well in rain and snow. Goes with any outfit for everyday wear."
BEARPAW Women's Elle Short
UGGs are traditionally made using animal-derived materials. If you love their look, but want a vegan option, this pair of BEARPAWS is for you. They're made of faux suede with a polyester lining that's comfy and cozy, and they're even water resistant. One reviewer glowed, "Great boots for winter! Warm, sturdy and best of all vegan!"
DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Pull On
For a stylish look that can dress up or down, you'll want to reach for this pair of PU, knee-high boots. They're lined with a faux fur lining and feature a zipper for easy on and off, and come in a variety of colors. Reviewers rave about their quality, feel, and comfortability.
Amazon Essentials Women's Ankle Boot
Get a little lift with these ankle boots that feature a 2-inch heel. They're made of faux suede and also come with more of a faux leather look. Half sizing is available and reviewers rave about the quality.
Dr. Martens womens Vegan 1460
Everyone needs a pair of Dr. Martens in their closet. This vegan pair features that classic look that's versatile enough to wear with a dress or jeans. One reviewer reported, "This is a must have for all vegans. It's more comfortable (and probably better looking) than the non-vegan equivalent boots."
Amazon Essentials Women's Tall Block Heel Boots
For a look that transitions from day to night, you'll want to grab these tall boots (with a little slouch). Made of a soft faux suede, they feature a memory foam sole for comfort and an inside half zipper for taking on and off with ease. This shopper noted, "Plenty of room around the calf. The most feminine beautiful boot ever!"
Vepose Women's Mid Calf Boots
Available in a few colors, plus half sizing, these mid-calf, faux suede booties and a subtle bow at the ankle (very coquette). They're versatile, too, and reviewers rave that they go with basically everything. One fan added, "Love these shoes, great fit and very comfortable."
Athlefit Women's Wedge Boots
Give yourself a little height with these vegan wedge boots. They have a 2.55-inch hidden heel, a soft foam footbed, and feature a rubber outsole for grip. There's flexible goring on the side for easily pulling on and off, and this fan raved, "Super cute and comfortable! I wore these all day and my feet never hurt. Love the wedge heel and the height it gives me."
REDTOP Women's Elastic Chelsea Boots
These chunky Chelsea boots are comfy and on-trend. Plus, they come in a few colors and include half sizing. One shopper glowed, "Beautiful design, sleek and clean. This trend could never go out of style. This shoe is so versatile and comfortable that you can dress up or down with it all year long."
GLOBALWIN Women's Winter Boots Ankle Boots
A faux fur lining and a water-resistant faux leather exterior combine to make these super warm vegan boots. If you're on the fence, just read this rave review, "These are my second pair they are warm, comfortable and keep your feet dry in any wet or cold weather. I recommend these boots 100%."
