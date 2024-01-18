The Best Vegan Boots for Comfort & Style, Backed by Glowing Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're not into buying genuine leather or suede boots, for whatever reason, there's a variety of cute and stylish options out there, and they go by a few different names. You can call them faux, PU, or vegan, and they look surprisingly like the real thing (and just as durable). Essentially, the best vegan boots are made of artificial materials (like rubber or recycled plastics), and feature the style that most suits your taste. From a trendy pair of Chelsea boots to a reliable set of hiking boots, I've put together a list of click-worthy picks.

Say you're looking for a chic pair of knee-high boots for your next night out. There's an option for that. If you're looking for a set of wedges to give you a little height, you'll find it here. And if you thought that you couldn't find a vegan pair of UGG lookalikes, well, think again.

So keep on scrolling for the best vegan boots, that also happen to be super comfortable and highly-rated (bonus).