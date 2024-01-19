These Are the Best No Show Underwear To Wear Beneath Leggings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Look, there isn't anything wrong with visible panty lines (otherwise known as VPL), because surprise…we all wear underwear! That being said, it's also okay if you prefer to keep the fact that you're wearing underwear, well, under wraps, especially when it comes to leggings. When you're at the gym or running errands, the last thing you need to worry about is whether or not you have visible panty lines.
Lots of people don't wear underwear beneath leggings to combat VPL, but if you just can't seem to get on board with that, we totally understand, which is why we've rounded up a list of the best no-show underwear for leggings plus a guide on what to look for when you shop.
What To Look For in No-Show Underwear
The key is to look for phrases like seamless or laser cut edges, as minimal seams make for a more invisible panty. Additionally, you'll want to avoid underwear with waistbands since they tend to be a bit bulkier and you'll want to ensure that you choose a snug (but not too tight) fit to prevent the underwear from bunching up. The goal is to achieve a second skin feel to create a smooth silhouette beneath your leggings. Ultimately, now is not the time for lacey or frilly designs as those will definitely be visible beneath form fitting leggings. In terms of style, thongs are naturally the obvious choice here, but if that isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of full-coverage options, too.
With all of this mind, read on for a list of the best no-show panties that will remain invisible beneath leggings.
Editor Pick: No-Show Thong Panty
Available in tons of prints and colors, this no show thong from Victoria's Secret has everything you could ask for, including a smooth, seamless construction that's virtually invisible. Just be sure to avoid the lace styles. One reviewer wrote, "Does Not show under thin dresses or body tight dresses," which means it won't show under leggings either.
No-Show Tanga Panty
If the Victoria's Secret thong seems appealing but you prefer a little more coverage, try these instead, which have a cheeky cut but cover more than a thong. Again, avoid the colorways that have a lace back.
Under Armour Thong with Laser Cut Edge - 3 Pack
These Under Armour thongs have laser cut edges and four-way stretch for a comfy yet invisible fit. Even more, they're made from breathable microfiber which wicks away moisture to keep you dry during workouts.
voenxe Seamless Underwear Thong
For under $13, you can get a five pack of these best-selling thongs. Available in nine colorways, these seamless undies are perforated for extra breathability. They have 48,200+ 5-star ratings on Amazon.
FINETOO 6-Pack Seamless Hipster Underwear
These seamless hipsters are perfect for those who want to combat VPL but like a little more coverage. They're available in a pack of six and come in 15 colorways. Not to mention, they're stretchy in the best way.
FallSweet No Show High Waist Briefs
For maximum coverage, opt for these high-waisted briefs, which are soft, stretchy, and seamless. One reviewer raved, "These never ride up or slip down nor do they show any lines anywhere!" They come in packs of four or five and are available in 14 color combinations and extended sizes.
Naked Dipped Thong
SKIMS is known for their buttery soft underwear, and this dipped thong is no different. Seamless with laser cut edges, it comes in 10 nude shades and extended sizes.
Annie Invisible Pack Thong Plus
Available in a pack of three, these seamless thongs are basically invisible beneath leggings. Choose from three colorways and extended sizes.
Ritual Thong Underwear
These seamless thongs feel like you aren't wearing anything at all, for a true second skin feel. One reviewer wrote, "It's smooth, doesn't budge, doesn't cut into your sides, and is invisible under leggings." Choose from 13 shades and extended sizes.
Wealurre Microfiber Low Rise No Show Thong
You can wear these low-waisted, seamless thongs with anything and, "You don't have to worry about your panty lines showing," as one reviewer pointed out. They come in packs of three or six.