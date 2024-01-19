These Are the Best No Show Underwear To Wear Beneath Leggings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Look, there isn't anything wrong with visible panty lines (otherwise known as VPL), because surprise…we all wear underwear! That being said, it's also okay if you prefer to keep the fact that you're wearing underwear, well, under wraps, especially when it comes to leggings. When you're at the gym or running errands, the last thing you need to worry about is whether or not you have visible panty lines.

Lots of people don't wear underwear beneath leggings to combat VPL, but if you just can't seem to get on board with that, we totally understand, which is why we've rounded up a list of the best no-show underwear for leggings plus a guide on what to look for when you shop.

What To Look For in No-Show Underwear

The key is to look for phrases like seamless or laser cut edges, as minimal seams make for a more invisible panty. Additionally, you'll want to avoid underwear with waistbands since they tend to be a bit bulkier and you'll want to ensure that you choose a snug (but not too tight) fit to prevent the underwear from bunching up. The goal is to achieve a second skin feel to create a smooth silhouette beneath your leggings. Ultimately, now is not the time for lacey or frilly designs as those will definitely be visible beneath form fitting leggings. In terms of style, thongs are naturally the obvious choice here, but if that isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of full-coverage options, too.

With all of this mind, read on for a list of the best no-show panties that will remain invisible beneath leggings.