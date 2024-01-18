Penélope Cruz Says She’s Traumatized After Sister Got Hit by a Car

Watch : Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!

Penélope Cruz is still healing from a traumatic childhood experience.

The Ferrari actress revealed she's never fully recovered after witnessing her younger sister, Mónica Cruz, get hit by a car when they were kids.

"I have a fear of driving," Cruz said in an interview with Elle published Jan. 18. "My sister was run over by a car in front of me when I was eight or nine. I remember she was wearing a red coat... And for me, time stopped."

Cruz's sister wound up being OK, but the shock of the event stayed with the Oscar winner.

"It's a great trauma," the 49-year-old continued. "Because I saw her losing consciousness. And I was numb in the hospital, telling people, ‘Oh, my sister just got run over by a car.'"

Cruz's trauma over the event resurfaced when she signed on to play Laura Ferrari in Michael Mann's Ferrari, which also starred Adam Driver, Patrick Dempsey and Shailene Woodley. While it was helpful for her acting career, Cruz admitted that the process of channeling emotions from her childhood—without letting them take over—was a tough balance.